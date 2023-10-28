Dirt-Cheap DIY Camper Van Conversion Boasts a Homey Cottagecore Aesthetic

In essence, van life isn't that challenging, as long as you're a person who wants to push your limits and doesn't mind sacrificing comfort for growth. Moreover, moving into a tiny home on wheels is possible even on a budget – you need some creativity and a good plan. Armed with these two and more, Julia made a cottagecore van conversion for less than $10,000 (€9,482).
This conversion is based on a 2020 Ford Transit LWB medium roof with all-wheel drive. So, even if it doesn't look like it, this van can handle some off-roading. From the outside, the rig looks like a generic van, with no hints of its camper DNA. Amazingly, Julia transformed the van all by herself, except for cutting the roof, for which she asked for some help.
Julia traveled together with her cat, and she explained that her aim with this tiny home on wheels was to have the essentials for them. So, don't expect any advanced features – what I liked about this camper is its simplicity paired with proper functionality. To top it all off, it was affordable, too.
While the exterior looks run-of-the-mill, things change inside, where you'll find a homey cottagecore design. In case you're unfamiliar with the term, it's an aesthetic or imagery inspired by an old-fashioned, rural lifestyle.
For the driver's cab, Julia pretty much left things as they were and used the tiny spaces underneath and behind the driver's and passenger's seats for storage. What's more, unlike other van dwellers, she didn't separate the cabin from the living area and instead fitted a curtain for privacy.
Next up, we have the kitchen. It features a narrow yet deep sink, a small fridge box, an oven with a three-burner stovetop, and green, cottage-like cabinetry with enormous drawers and a pull-out pantry. Julia also integrated a carbon monoxide detector inside a wall-mounted cubby for additional safety.
The two aesthetic touches I like the most are the countertops and the tiled splashback, which both imitate marble. What's more, the countertops were actually made with epoxy by Julia.
Above, you'll notice four white overhead cabinets used for storage, two of which come with a shelf. Furthermore, Julia created the ceiling with wooden planks and fitted a Dometic skylight that comes with a bug screen and a black-out shade, as well as a Maxxair fan.
To maximize the available space, Julia opted not to install a fixed bathroom space. Instead, hidden behind a curtain underneath the bed, you'll find a portable RV toilet and some additional storage space.
The next and final part is the bedroom - it features a double bed mounted sideways, which Julia managed to fit by building a headboard into the wall. Toward the back, you'll find lace curtains that definitely fit in with the cottage look. But Julia’s favorite bedroom item seems to be a heated blanket, which keeps both her and her cat warm and cozy.
The van's control center can be accessed straight from the bed. It comprises a battery monitor, a diesel heater controller, a switch for the water pump, and some USB plugs. Opposite the headboard, you'll notice a decently sized bookshelf that also holds a plant – of course, this couldn't have been a cottagecore aesthetic without plants.
After listing all of this van's costs, Julia reached a grand total of $8,952 (€8,500). It's an extremely reasonable price for a camper van conversion. She has a water system, a diesel heater, and other bare essentials needed for living a comfortable life on the road, all encased into a beautiful package.
Typically, it's not the conversion costs that break your bank but the base vehicle price, especially if you go for a newer one. In Julia's case, the 2020 Transit cost $40,000 (€37,963). Luckily, if you're operating on a lower budget, you can still find excellent options within the used car market.
Near the van's main door, you'll discover a bench that doubles as a litter box. Straight ahead, there's a full-length mirror with a golden plastic frame. Behind it, Julia fitted a closet complete with a couple of drawers and a propane box toward the floor.
Opposite the kitchen, you'll discover a tiny "living room" consisting of a dinette table and two benches, one of which I mentioned earlier. The other one houses the van's electrical system. It's simple, but considering there aren't many electric utilities inside, it does the job. Julia installed a 100 Ah lithium battery, a 2,000 inverter, and a fuse panel, with a 200 W solar panel on the roof.
If you go to the van's rear and pop open the two doors, you'll reveal the garage. It's fitted with a portable outdoor shower, a 13-gallon (49-liter) water tank, some tools, and a bunch of storage space. Moreover, the garage holds the diesel heater – it's a simple setup with a small tank and the exhaust routed underneath the vehicle.
