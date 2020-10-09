This Is Perhaps the Cutest Custom Ducati 749 That Ever Existed

Firenze Lanciare, the Flying Tesla Hypercar That Will Redefine Personal Mobility

An aggressive design language isn't always the best approach. Sometimes, balancing a donor's sheer power output figures with a harmless appearance can work wonders.



Today, Dan Iluta is the proud owner of a motorcycle customization workshop named Meteora. Should you be looking to go into more details on this remarkable piece of machinery, I’d strongly encourage that you head over to Meteora’s Dan Iluta goes about his daily business in the picturesque town of Arad, western Romania. He is a full-time economist by trade, but shares our deep love and admiration for two-wheeled works of art. A few years ago, this passionate gearhead embarked on a spectacular adventure in the realm of custom moto goodness.To be a little more specific, Iluta headed to a Ducati dealership in the capital city of Bucharest, where he purchased a second-hand 749 and tasked the crew with a comprehensive makeover procedure. As such, its suspension was optimized and the L-twinpowerplant was subjected to a thorough restoration.Additionally, a 1098’s Y-spoked Marchesini M10RS rear wheel was installed, along with a 996’s single-sided swingarm. To top it all off, the Ducati specialists proceeded to add track-ready software that’ll have this 749 behave like a true superstar. Ultimately, Iluta’s creature was dispatched back to Arad.The following step consisted of stripping the bike’s stock bodywork away to make room for a selection of hand-shaped aluminum counterparts. To achieve a neat aesthetic, the project’s mastermind teamed up with a fellow moto-loving petrolhead, by the name of Radu Asanache. This gifted enthusiast is fully responsible for 749’s fresh design elements.As soon as they had everything sketched on paper, the Romanian duo undertook the painstaking task of crafting each and every custom module from scratch. The new items include one adorable front fairing and an elegant fuel tank that conceals the airbox, as well as a unique subframe, which supports a slim tail section and a handsome single-seater saddle.In terms of performance upgrades, the 748cc behemoth received a rugged two-into-two exhaust system that brings about some seriously menacing vibes. Last but not least, the reborn Ducati 749 was enveloped in a magnificent bright orange finish, complemented by white pinstripes and black accents.Today, Dan Iluta is the proud owner of a motorcycle customization workshop named Meteora. Should you be looking to go into more details on this remarkable piece of machinery, I’d strongly encourage that you head over to Meteora’s Facebook page!