Radar-Packed Ducati Multistrada V4 Close to Reveal, New Engine Featured

The Multistrada is one of the most important bikes in Ducati’s present portfolio. Born in 2003 as a family of V-twin motorcycles, the range is now well over the 110,000 units sold mark. And here comes the fourth generation, more powerful and more high-tech than ever.
The Italian bike maker said production of the 2021 Multistrada V4 has already begun at its factory in Borgo Panigale. Unlike in the auto world, where we first get to see the product and only then the lines start to roll, Ducati claims the full reveal of the bike is scheduled for November, with the details on the engine coming next week.
Talking of the powerplant, the bike maker only said we’re about to be shown “a completely new V4 engine developed for maximum smoothness of operation and a substantial extension of maintenance intervals.”
The greatest revelation of the day is that the new Multistrada will become the first production motorcycle to be fitted with front and rear radars. The technology has been in the works for the past few years, and it is developed together with Bosch.
The front radar is the one that will govern the Adaptive Cruise Control (AAC) technology. It is used to calculate and adjust the distance (there will be four selectable levels) from other vehicles, when the bike’s speed is between 30 and 160 km/h (18 to 99 mph). Ducati says the system’s inputs on the deceleration and acceleration will be limited, allowing the rider to maintain most of the control.
The radar at the rear is meant to act as a blind-spot detector. Working with the Blind Spot Detection system (BSD), it will alert the rider when a vehicle approaches from behind at high speed.
The two new pieces of hardware will not add too much to the weight of the new bike. Similar in size to a camera, each weighs just 190 grams.
Keep an eye out next week for the full details on the engine of this new Ducati.
