Fully Automated Valet Parking System Is the End of Everybody’s Nightmare

Called Autonomous Valet Parking, or AVP, the system can park the car with zero input from the driver. In fact, you can even get out of the car before actually entering the parking lot, with the system to then take care of everything for you.When you’re back, it’s enough to summon the car from a mobile app, and this automated system brings it to you wherever you are.AVP relies on an army of sensors and cameras to do its magic. There are two cameras mounted on the front and 4 more for a surround view around the car, 12 ultrasonic and 5 millimeter wave radars, all connected to a driver monitoring system to be able to park your car safely.On the other hand, AVP can’t just work alone, as it also needs additional equipment that’s installed inside the parking lots. This way, the car and the fixed systems can communicate, exchange data about parking availability, and thus allow AVP to park the vehicle even without a 5G connection.“Fixed sensory equipment such as lasers, radar and communications devices in parking areas can identify and track vehicle and obstacle positions, send this information via 5G to the vehicle and guide it to a safe parking space. Drivers will be able to exit their car anywhere in the parking area and leave the car to park itself autonomously. Upon returning, drivers will be able to summon the vehicle to their current location using a mobile app and drive away,” Human Horizons explains in a press release (embedded below).The new system will make its debut on the HiPhi X but is expected to be used on other potential models the company could launch in the coming years.