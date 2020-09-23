Bolt Motor’s Vicious Ducati Monster S2R Is Brutally Gorgeous

Mavaro Neo 1 E-bike From Cannondale Is the Safest City Cruising Monster of 2020

To this day, Compos' talented aftermarket wizards amassed countless masterpieces that'll have just about any rider lost for words, such as their fiendish



Let me tell you, these fellows are no amateurs. For a clear demonstration of Bolt Motor's abilities, we'll be having a quick look at another one of their breathtaking exploits. To be more specific, the project in question is based on







The Monster S2R is powered by a relentless air-cooled L-twin colossus that boasts a desmodromic valvetrain and a compression ratio of 10.0:1. This nasty piece of machinery is fed by a Marelli electronic fuel injection with 45 mm (1.77 inches) throttle bodies. It prides itself with two valves per cylinder head and a truly gargantuan displacement of 992cc.



At around 8,000 rpm, the four-stroke behemoth capable of delivering up to 95 hp, joined by a fiendish torque output of 69 pound-feet (94 Nm) at 6,000 revs. This sheer force travels to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission.



This whole structure is held in place by a tubular steel trellis frame, which rests on fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa inverted forks up front. On the opposite end, suspension duties are handled by a Sachs monoshock and a single-sided aluminum swingarm.







All things considered, the Monster S2R is no toy. When one such marvel landed on Bolt Motor’s doorstep, the team began by honoring its engine with a thorough overhaul. Its components were refurbished and optimized for a considerable performance boost. As a result, the L-twin monstrosity will now produce just over 100 bhp.



Furthermore, the stock Showa forks were removed to make room for an upgraded module, while stopping power is taken care of by top-grade Galfer rotors and Goodridge brake lines. The entire thing rolls on a set of majestic multi-spoked units from JoNich Wheels, a reputed Italian manufacturer.



The fresh wheels are hugged by Avon’s high-performance Spirit ST hypersport touring tires. You will find a plethora of electrical items from Motogadget’s inventory, including a Motoscope Pro digital gauge, m-Blaze bar-end turn signals and a mo.unit that keeps everything running.







The latter incorporates a juicy two-into-one exhaust system that’s been crafted in-house. Last but not least, Renthal handlebars were equipped to round out the desired aesthetic.



