Belgian Workshop Gives Ducati Monster S4 a Cafe Racer Attire

Back in 2006, Sven Decoux built his very first custom motorcycle, based on a Ducati Monster 900. Three years later, he would go on to establish a used bike dealership, named SD Motors, while continuing his one-off exploits as a hobby. However, seeing that his machines had a tendency to attract a great deal of positive feedback, he founded Barn Built Bikes in 2014.
The workshop’s introductory project was a BMW R850-based scrambler that went on to occupy a first-place podium at SoulFuel’s 2015 Classic Boxer Sprint, an annual event hosted in Francorchamps, Belgium. To keep up with customer demand, Decoux was later joined by two other moto surgeons in his two-wheeled adventures.
As of today, the trio prides itself with a breathtaking portfolio, which hosts more outstanding masterpieces than you could possibly count. To give you a better idea as to what these ambitious fellows are all about, we’ll be having a quick look at what they’ve managed to accomplish with a 2002 model in Ducati’s fearsome Monster S4 lineup.
DOHC behemoth, with a desmodromic valvetrain and a compression ratio of 11:1. This nasty piece of liquid-cooled machinery boasts a genuinely gargantuan displacement of 916cc. It is fed by a Marelli electronic fuel injection kit with 50 mm (2 inches) throttle bodies.
The four-stroke mill is capable of delivering up to 101 hp at 8,750 rpm, along with 68 pound-feet (92 Nm) of crushing torque at around 7,000 revs. Power reaches a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission, enabling Ducati’s animal to run the quarter mile in just over 11 seconds at 123 mph (198 kph). Its top speed is rated at a respectable 149 mph (239 kph).
A tubular steel trellis frame is tasked with holding the entire structure in place. It is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa inverted forks at the front, accompanied by a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock and an aluminum swingarm on the opposite end. At the front, stopping power is taken care of by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston calipers, coupled with a single 245 mm (9.65 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper at the back.
In terms of BBB’s unique Monster S4, the crew kicked things off by tweaking its fuel tank to achieve a timeless aesthetic. The module was skillfully hand-shaped and incorporated back into the frame. Additionally, the workshop modified S4’s subframe to fit a custom leather seat that’ll comfortably accommodate two occupants.
Top it all off, the Belgian trio disposed of the standard wheels to make room for an Alpina pair, hugged by Pirelli rubber. They proceeded to install rear-mounted foot pegs that ensure a more aggressive riding stance. On the other hand, that sweet Akrapovic muffler was readily available when this bike reached Barn Built’s doorstep. Well, isn’t that convenient?
And there we have it, ladies and gents. Should you be looking to delight your eyes with some more tasty goodness from this Belgian workshop, you may pay them a visit on their Facebook or Instagram profiles. While you're at it, show these folks some damn love for their efforts, will you?
