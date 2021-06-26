This Is Mexico’s 2021 BMW iX3, and It Starts at 1,425,000 Pesos

The 2021 BMW iX3 is now officially up for grabs in Mexico, with deliveries set to commence in the second half of the year. The electric premium compact crossover is offered in two trim levels, named the Inspiring and Impressive, and comes with a lot of comfort, tech and safety features.
Pre-sales have kicked off today (June 26), and a build slot can be reserved for 60,000 pesos, which equals to $3,025 at today's exchange rates. Pricing for the base model starts at 1,425,000 pesos ($71,846), and the range-topping 2021 BMW iX3 Impressive has a suggested retail price of 1,535,000 pesos ($77,392). All prices include tax and transportation costs.
With 286 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque driving the rear wheels, the iX3 completes the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 6.8 seconds. The 80 kWh lithium-ion battery gives it a maximum range of 470 km (292 miles) on the NEDC cycle, and can be recharged in 7.5 hours to 80% at a 11 kW wallbox, according to BMW’s local branch.
The automaker has several public charging stations in the country located south of the U.S. border, including 5 fast-charging stations, supplemented by the ChargeNow network.
The electric panoramic roof, power tailgate, 40:20:40 split rear seatbacks, three-zone air-con, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and two USB ports are standard in the base trim level. The multi-color ambient lighting, real-time traffic information, leatherette upholstery, blue trim, and a host of driver assistance systems are included as well.
The iX3 Impressive grade is equipped with additional gear, such as the heated front seats, head-up display that projects critical data onto the windscreen, gesture controls, Harman Kardon premium audio, leather appointments, glossy black exterior accents, and 20- instead of 19-inch wheels.
