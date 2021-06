This Is Mexico’s 2021 BMW iX3, and It Starts at 1,425,000 Pesos

HP

Pre-sales have kicked off today (June 26), and a build slot can be reserved for 60,000 pesos, which equals to $3,025 at today's exchange rates. Pricing for the base model starts at 1,425,000 pesos ($71,846), and the range-topping 2021 BMW iX3 Impressive has a suggested retail price of 1,535,000 pesos ($77,392). All prices include tax and transportation costs.With 286and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque driving the rear wheels, the iX3 completes the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 6.8 seconds. The 80lithium-ion battery gives it a maximum range of 470 km (292 miles) on thecycle, and can be recharged in 7.5 hours to 80% at a 11wallbox, according to BMW’s local branch.The automaker has several public charging stations in the country located south of the U.S. border , including 5 fast-charging stations, supplemented by the ChargeNow network.The electric panoramic roof, power tailgate, 40:20:40 split rear seatbacks, three-zone air-con, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and two USB ports are standard in the base trim level. The multi-color ambient lighting, real-time traffic information, leatherette upholstery, blue trim, and a host of driver assistance systems are included as well.The iX3 Impressive grade is equipped with additional gear, such as the heated front seats, head-up display that projects critical data onto the windscreen, gesture controls, Harman Kardon premium audio, leather appointments, glossy black exterior accents, and 20- instead of 19-inch wheels.