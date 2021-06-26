1965 Chevrolet Malibu SS Is an Unrestored Vintage Dragster, Needs TLC

The first-generation Chevrolet Chevelle wasn't exactly a popular platform for drag racers, but some of these cars were converted for track use back in the 1960s. This 1965 Malibu SS model is proof of that. It's also looking for a new owner to take it back to the drag strip.
While there's no solid evidence of the car's racing career, it does look like a full-fledged dragster from the era. The massive bulge on the engine hood, the front bumper delete, and even the two-tone livery are in line with quarter-mile racers from that era. But it looks like it hasn't seen a drag strip for quite some time.
The seller says this car has been stored for decades somewhere in California. This explains the faded paint, the rust spots, and the fact that the engine is not running. The seller also claims that he was going to restore it for vintage Meltdown Drags racing, but it seems he abandoned the project for some reason.
Can it be restored? Well, yes. The body doesn't show significant rust issues, while the frame looks surprisingly well for a 56-year-old car. The interior is more dirty than damaged and could become usable with a good cleaning. While the original dash is still in place, the door panels have been stripped off to save weight, while the original seats have been replaced with racing buckets. It also features a race-spec steering wheel.
So what's going on under the hood? It appears this dragster sports a small-block 5.4-liter V8. It could be a race-tuned version of the L79 unit Chevrolet offered in these cars back in 1965, but the lack of accessories, hoses, and other components makes it impossible to evaluate. The seller says the V8 still turns, but I can't see how that could happen with so many parts missing.
The original four-speed manual gearbox is gone, replaced by an automatic transmission. The factory A/C was also removed. The wheelie bars, traction bars, and the fuel cell mounted out back suggest this Malibu was a serious track machine at some point.
But this dragster needs a lot of work under the hood. The engine is missing so many parts that it might be a better idea to replace it with a vintage big-block or even a modern crate engine. The exterior also needs cleaning and a new coat of paint, but I wouldn't change the way this car looks. I like battle scars on a vintage dragster.
The drag-prepped Chevelle is being offered by eBay seller "hollywood-motorsports-il" with a buy-it-now price of $26,395. It seems a bit expensive given the lack of racing documentation and the dismantled engine, but there's a "make offer" option that could bring that sticker down.
Things would be a lot more interesting if this survivor could be traced back and its racing career unearthed, but I'd be happy just to see it back in action at the drag strip.
