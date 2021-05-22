5 Farmers Can Get Rid of Over 100,000 Weeds per Hour With This Hi-Tech Laser Robot

More on this:

This Is How You Make a Military Robot at Home With a 3D Printer

If you’ve got the will, you’ll find the way to build your own tactical robot, at home, with a 3D printer. This guy did it. 1 photo



The engineer used CAAD (computer-aided architectural design), a 3D printer and the necessary components are all available for purchase on Amazon.



Engineering Juice used a steel roller chain connected by fasteners and 3D printed links, to make the



The robot has an HD night vision camera mounted on the front and it can stream video to a VR (virtual reality) headset. And to make the robot hard to spot, the guy added desert camouflage fabric to disguise it.



As far as programming the robot goes, he used a Raspberry Pi 4 microcontroller, and the code used to control the robot was written in the Python programming language. The device can be controlled via your smartphone.



The engineer follows you through the entire building process in his 10-minute video, from design to testing and the end result.



Engineering Juice is just one of the robot “nuts” out there. Arno van der Vegt also boasts on his homemade mini



And then there’s also StackSmashing, a reverse engineering genius who figured out how to make the Game Boy Tetris a multi-player



