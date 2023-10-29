This Honda CB900F-Powered Custom Bike Is an Absolute Beast, Flaunts Rau Framework

Holger Breuer’s breathtaking customs have graced the autoevolution pages on countless occasions, and it’s always a delight to see what he can pull off. Each and every bike he puts together is special in some way, but the striking cafe racer we’re about to look at really dials the cool factor to eleven. The project was commissioned by one of Holger’s close friends, who sought a custom Honda CB900F like no other.

10 photos Photo: Emayat Wahab