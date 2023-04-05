This Google Maps Alternative Just Got a Feature No Other Navigation App Has

Sygic has announced a major update for its navigation app, as the software now takes advantage of Live Activities integration on iPhones.
Sygic GPS Navigation is often considered a top alternative to Google Maps. It includes the essential feature package, such as turn-by-turn guidance and offline maps, but also extras like traffic information and wrong-way driver warnings.
Starting with the latest update, Sygic can display navigation information right on the iPhone lock screen or in the Dynamic Island. The features were first spotted a few weeks ago but are now available to all iOS 16 users.
Live Activities is a new feature in the latest version of the operating system that allows dynamic notifications to be shown on the lock screen. Instead of a static notification, Live Activities enables apps to update the information displayed to the user.
The Uber app, for instance, allows users to track the vehicle as they approach the pick-up point. For food ordering software, you can see how your order is getting closer to your location.
Sygic is the first navigation app to take advantage of Live Activities. Beginning with the latest version for iOS, Sygic GPS Navigation shows navigation information on the lock screen thanks to Live Activities integration.
The application shows only essential information in an attempt to use the limited screen estate as efficiently as possible. As such, you only see the distance to the next turn, an arrow to indicate which way you need to go, and the name of the street you should use. Smaller fonts are used for the remaining distance and duration of the trip.
If you use Sygic GPS Navigation with an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, Sygic also uses the Dynamic Island for such information. A similar approach is used, so the Dynamic Island expands to display next-turn information, as well as the distance and time left from the journey.
These features are only available for iPhone 14 Pro users, as no other model currently comes with the Dynamic Island. The navigation information is displayed when the device is locked or even when CarPlay is running on the screen. Sygic GPS Navigation also comes with CarPlay support, but thanks to this feature, additional navigation information is displayed on the iPhone.
Oddly enough, Sygic’s software is indeed the only navigation app that supports Live Activities. Google Maps and Waze currently lack such functionality, and Google hasn’t shared any information as to when it could release Live Activities integration.
Sygic’s new feature, however, is not available free of charge. The support for the new iOS 16 feature is only offered to subscribers. As such, you need a Premium+ subscription to see navigation information on the iPhone lock screen or in the Dynamic Island.
