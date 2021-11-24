This Ford Model B Is 117 Years Old, Still Runs and Drives

Introduced in 1908, the Model T is the most iconic Ford vehicle from the early 20th century. But the Michigan-based company had developed several models before it introduced its mass-produced car. The Model B, offered from 1904 to 1906, is one of them.
Not to be confused with the 1932 Model B that replaced the Model A, the early B was quite different from most Ford products. That's because it was marketed as an upscale automobile. Three times more expensive than the contemporary Model C, the Model B retailed from $2,000 in 1904, which would be almost $58,500 in 2021.
Granted, the Model B is rather spartan by modern standards, but the polished wood and brass trim and the 24-horsepower engine made it a high-end touring car back in the day. The Model B was also Ford's first automobile to use a front-engined layout. And speaking of underpinnings, it was powered by a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) four-cylinder mill paired to a two-speed planetary transmission.
There's no detailed info as to how many Model Bs left the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant from 1904 to 1906, but it's the rarest "alphabet car" built by the company. Only a few of them exist today, and it's safe to say that less than a handful have been preserved in original condition.
The Model B you're about to see below is one of them. It's described as "the only 1904 Ford Model B in preserved as close to original condition known to exist," and even though most of its body panels are missing, they do exist. This vehicle was documented on the Antique Automobile Club of America forums in 2020 with evidence that the owner is putting it back together.
But even if it's still a chassis with an engine and an improvised seat, the fact that this 117-year-old automobile still runs and drives is impressive, to say the least. This car definitely deserves better footage, but hey, it's not like you're going to see a running Model B anywhere else anytime soon, so you might as well enjoy it.
