This Finnish Beauty Is a Sailing Zen Cocoon With a Fabulous Master Suite

Contemporary sailing yachts are some of the most fascinating vessels today. They combine traditional sailboats' timeless elegance and unique onboard experience with the ultra-comfortable amenities of large motor yachts. A perfect blend of luxury, performance, and style, models such as Selena seem to bring out the best of yachting in every way.
At first glance, Selena wouldn't be considered one of the most impressive sailing yachts in operation. Almost a decade old, this Finnish vessel doesn't boast remarkable dimensions or unprecedented performance. Yet, it stands out due to the exquisite design, hiding a unique feature – a master suite that opens up to the swim platform.
This and other features turn Selena into a true luxury cocoon at sea, boasting the minimalistic, contemporary vibe that today's yacht owners appreciate so much.
As discrete as its silver silhouette, Selena stayed away from the spotlight for nearly a decade. It was launched in 2014 under a different name and delivered to an experienced owner. He had specifically asked for a modern performance cruiser that was both highly comfortable and technologically advanced. To top that, the new sailboat also had to be easy to handle with just a small crew on board.
Selena immediately stood out due to its minimalistic yet perfectly balanced design. It was unique even among all other Swan designs because it was the only one to flaunt a master suite that opened up to the swim platform. The result was breathtaking – a gorgeous suite that felt more like a private retreat at sea, a cocoon in its own right.
Thanks to this innovative layout, the yacht's swim platform basically becomes the owner's private terrace. At the same time, the spacious bedroom becomes an unusual indoor/outdoor space that can be enjoyed in full privacy. A sliding glass door provides easy access from the bedroom to the seating area on the swim platform. It's certainly a unique feature for a sailing yacht and one that instantly adds a luxurious touch.
The other guest cabins onboard Selena are a double suite, a twin cabin, and an extra cabin that can be configured in various ways. All of them are fitted with en-suite shower facilities and Apple TV screens. In total, Selena can welcome eight guests and four crew members, including the captain.
A discrete dining table can seat up to six people. Aft to starboard and board, the salon reveals multiple cabinets for storing cutlery and glasses, and there's even a cozy office spot with a small sliding desk.
Selena's guests can relax and admire the views up on the deck, where an outdoor lounge area offers generous seating and al-fresco dining. A sliding glass panel in the front easily turns this space into a completely closed room when the weather conditions aren't favorable. A fixed Bimini top and retractable sun shades ensure flexible protection against the sun and the elements.
Performance-wise, Selena can cover nearly 3,000 nautical miles (5,555 km) with 6,000 liters of fuel on board and powered by a single 330 HP Cummins engine. Most importantly, this sailing yacht is remarkably easy to maneuver. A small crew of just two or four can ensure smooth sailing, thanks to the push-button sail and rigging controls, coupled with a self-tacking jib. Plus, Selena's generator features a special night mode that helps keep things quiet at night while guests are sleeping.
Selena is the fifteenth-largest yacht built by Nautor's Swan. This Finish builder came to life in 1966 in Pietarsaari, founded by Pekka Koskenkyla. Swan 36 was the first model introduced by the new shipyard, boasting several innovations, such as a fiberglass hull. In five decades, Nautor's Swan launched approximately 2,350 yachts.
Nautor's Swan collaborated with the acclaimed yacht designer Ron Holland between 1978 and 1981. By the mid-80s, it had begun its fruitful partnership with the reputable German Frers, who has designed all Swan yachts ever since, including the beautiful Selena. Although known and appreciated as a sailing yacht builder, Nautor's Swan also started dabbling in the world of motor yachts. In 2021, it launched Swan Shadow, followed by the Swan OverShadow a year later.
The exterior and interior were styled by Baiderbeck Designs, complementing the flawless naval architecture by German Frers. The 105-footer (32 meters) was built by Nautor's Swan at their Finnish shipyard.
Selena also reveals a sophisticated main salon. Huge sofas in light, neutral shades amplify the idea of a floating cocoon. The satin-finished mahogany creates a delightful contrast. Large windows, placed strategically throughout, maximize the natural light onboard, making the living areas feel even more spacious.
This unique Swan model is currently up for grabs, asking for €7,95 million ($8.6 million). It's not the first time this Finnish beauty changed hands. Two years ago, it was sold for the same price it's asking today. That is when it changed its name from Child of Lir to Selena, as it's known today.
