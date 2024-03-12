This Ferrari 812 Superfast Is Just Super Crashed, It Should Be on Its Way to the Crusher

Rebuilding a crashed Ferrari 812 Superfast is a dirty job, but somebody’s got to do it. A shop specializing in rebuilding wrecked exotic cars took on the project. But the supercar is so much worse than they thought it was when they saw photos of it.
The crashed Ferrari arrived at the shop the night before and was unloaded from the trailer truck in the yard, right outside the back door. Serg, the owner of the shop, goes to check it out, but he doesn't like the way things stand. Right now, the Ferrari looks like it should not have been rerouted from its way to the crusher.
The whole right side of the 812 Superfast is just super messed up and looks way worse than it did in the photos showing up in the listing.
The front bumper is in pieces, and it seems that some ferocious creature bit off from the right headlight. The fenders, door, and side skirt are in really bad shape. And it is not just the crumpled body parts painted in the head-turning Rosso Corsa. The car is seriously leaking oil.
Furthermore, the suspension also needs to be worked on both front and rear. A big part of the rear bumper and of the rear diffuser is missing. All airbags in the cabin were deployed in the crash and the windshield is seriously cracked.
The Ferrari 812 Superfast came off the production line in Maranello, Italy, with a very interesting spec. It sports bucket seats wrapped in cognac leather and plenty of carbon fiber. So, selling parts of it on the used car parts market would have been way more profitable than rebuilding the car.
The key of the Ferrari doesn't work anymore. So Serg, who will be supervising the whole rebuild, will also need to look into that.
Minutes later, it eventually turned out easy to figure out why it didn't work. He realized that the battery of the Ferrari was dead. Minutes later, Serg managed to start the 6.5-liter V12 engine and, luckily, no check engine light showed up on the dashboard. But the car massively leaked oil, so that engine shouldn't run for too long.
The door on the passenger's side doesn't close anymore because the panels fail to align. There is a dent on the driver's door as well, but that is the last worry on Serg's mind right now.
The first step is to look for parts on the used car parts market. It is not going to be easy because they are expensive and very rare. People don't go out there crashing Superfasts every day.
Serg is quite disappointed to see that there is way more work to perform on the Ferrari 812 Superfast than the pictures showed. His work is going to start with the suspension.
Then, the team will take everything apart, check on the internals, replace what needs to be replaced, fix what needs to be fixed, then, put everything back together.
In its heyday, this 812 Superfast enjoyed all the fun that 789 horsepower (800 metric horsepower) could bring on a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) run in 2.9 seconds and beyond and will do it again.
There is one more Ferrari in the shop that needs work. It was flooded after being involved in a second crash. The team removed the gearbox to dry it out, will resume work on it, and document it in another video.
