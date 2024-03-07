One Less Ferrari Enzo in the World. A Red One Was Totaled in a Crash on the Highway

More on this:

1 Getting a Crashed Ferrari Up on a Flatbed Truck Is an Owner's Worst Nightmare

2 Ferrari Roma Driver Crashes While Trying To Overtake an Off-Duty Police Officer

3 Rare Ferrari Enzo Needs a Word With Your Accountant

4 Fernando Alonso Is a Lot Richer Now, Sells His 2002 Ferrari Enzo for Almost $6 Million

5 Ferrari F40 Crashed in Australia Was Uninsured, on “Final Drive” Before Sale