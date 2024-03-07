One Less Ferrari Enzo in the World. A Red One Was Totaled in a Crash on the Highway

A Ferrari Enzo perished in a crash on the German autobahn. The accident happened just miles away from the dealership where it had resided until recently.
Ferrari only built 400 Enzo examples in an attempt to keep the model as exclusive as possible. Now, there is one less in the world, after an Enzo was involved in a crash at high speed on the highway near Munich, Germany.
The accident took place on the A99 section of the Autobahn right outside Munich on Tuesday morning. Emergency services received several calls at around 11:20 AM. According to the Munich Police Department, the driver lost control of his supercar when approaching the Neuherberg exit and crashed into the guardrail that divides the two ways.
No other cars were involved in the crash. However, debris from the speeding Ferrari flew more than 650 feet (200 meters) in the air and hit another vehicle that was driving on the highway. Three people were injured and taken to the nearest hospital. At least one of them was in the car that was hit by debris from the red supercar.
The German police are conducting an investigation to figure out what happened. Information on the identity of the driver remained undisclosed. An employee from the nearby Ferrari dealership was reportedly behind the wheel at the moment of the crash.
The photos shared by the Munich Police Department show the car in a really bad shape, with the front end completely destroyed and the suspension on the front axle in pieces. The car is now missing the entire front fascia and hood. As totaled as it may seem, there is always a chance for a wrecked car to get back on the road.
Totaled or not, this Ferrari is either going to the scrap yard or to the repair shop. Maybe someone will take on the challenging project and put the car back on the road in a couple of months.
The Enzo is powered by the 6.0-liter V12 engine that pumps out 651 horsepower (660 metric horsepower) and 485 pound-feet (657 Newton meters) of torque for a run from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 3.14 seconds. Unless it's crashed and it only goes by the speed of the trailer truck.
A Ferrari Enzo split in two was supposedly fixed two decades ago, Ferrari denies itAlmost two decades ago, on February 21, 2006, a Ferrari Enzo was split in two when its owner, Stefan Eriksson, a Swedish video game developer, crashed it while racing a friend along the Pacific Coast Highway, north of Decker Canyon in Malibu.
He was speeding at 190 mph (306 kph). The Ferrari was reportedly glued together and sold for $1.75 million. However, Ferrari said that it never fixed the Ferrari, and the car bearing the VIN of Eriksson's car was a factory prototype.
