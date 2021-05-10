This Device Promises to Make Everybody Forget About Bulky Bike Racks

Let’s be honest about this: carrying a bike on the roof of a car isn’t necessarily the most convenient thing to do, especially given the bulky racks, but on the other hand, it’s something that everybody has to accept sooner or later because there’s no easier way to go.
But someone on Kickstarter proposes a completely new approach that would make it a lot easier to carry a bike.
It’s a product called easy bike mount or ebm and which allows you to place the bikes upside down on the roof of the car using two pads and three belts to secure them into place.
Two dedicated belts, therefore, hold firmly the pads to the front bar, while the third belt, which is also much larger, holds the saddle to the rear bar on the roof. As you can see in the video embedded below, edm is pretty easy to use, not to mention that it’s super convenient to carry around.
And it’s all because everything comes down to just the two pads and the three belts, so no other bulky racks are required.
The installation process includes four simple steps. First, you need to click the two pads on the handles of the bicycle. Next, you need to place the bike on the roof bars and then secure the handlebar pads with the appropriate belt. Finally, align the seat on the protector and secure it with the other belt and you’re ready to go.
The flexible pads have been designed from the very beginning to fit most flat, bullhorn, riser, and drop bars, while the belts can withstand high centrifugal, side, acceleration, and braking forces. However, you still shouldn’t drive faster than 120 kph (75 mph) in clear weather conditions or 90 kph (55 mph) if it’s raining or you’re facing strong side wings.
The Kickstarter campaign is already gaining traction, so if you want to get your own ebm, a $30 donation guarantees the super early bird package, with shipping to start in July.
