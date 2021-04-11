autoevolution
Multistreet 3 Fitness Bikes Are Carbon and Aluminum Goodness for a Tad Over $2K
After over a year of travel restrictions and curfews, everyone’s just itching to get outdoors. To help you do that, while getting back in shape, Rose Bikes have this for you.

11 Apr 2021, 14:39 UTC ·
Ladies and gentlemen, the bikes before you are the Multistreet 3 bicycles from none other than Rose Bikes. Don’t know who this team is, not a problem. Since 1907, before the birth of some of your grandparents, Heinrich Rose was busy making bikes with one goal or philosophy in mind; to get more people riding bikes.

Since then, this German-based team has been able to stay alive and even thrive while faced with over 110 years of change and innovation. All this history shines through in every one of their bikes, today, producing every style of bike from kids, to cyclocross, MTBs, and even electric.

As for the Multistreet lineup, these puppies are fitness bikes. This means they have a slightly wider tire than classic road bikes, thus making them suitable for some unpaved roads and trails. Some of these bikes even include cargo rack mounts and fenders.

Now, both bikes are the same, with the only difference being the frame. Everything else is an absolute mirror image. Even the overall weight of the bike is the same, just 9.65 kilograms (21.27 pounds).

This is achieved because the bike lacks any sort of electric components, as it’s not an e-bike, but also because the team at Rose developed this bike’s frame out of aluminum. This is then double butted for a smooth and solid weld, while the front brings even more lightweight action with a full carbon fork.

Classic of a female-destined bike, the frame on the Multistreet does include a classic dropped down tube. This step-through style frame has been voted the safest style you can ride as you can easily dismount in case things get rough.

The male-destined frame includes the classic, nearly-flat-running top tube. This gives off a nice and aggressive stance for the bike, even though it can be used for plain ol’ commuting. Both frames also include internal cable routing, something standard these days.

Helping you move everything along, while also offering a good solid workout, is Shimano, with a mix-and-match drivetrain that’s sure to make you question how the bike will perform. Instead of using an entire lineup of parts like Ultegra or Deore, Rose decided to throw on a bit of everything from the drivetrain giant.

One thing to note is that you can run either of these bikes with a single or double chainring action, taking the standard 11 speeds and getting a bit more versatility out of it, depending on how you perceive single or double ring shifting of course.

The crankset, front derailleur, and rear derailleur are all part of the GRX line-up, while the shifters are a pair of SLRS700 Road Flatbar, and chain, an Ultegra CN-HG701-11. All this action happens on another Ultegra component, a CS-HG800 11-34 cassette. Finally, Shimano ensures their domination of the Multistreet with a pair ofBR-MT200 brakes clamping down on 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors.

The bike is then set on a set of Rose R Thirty wheels holding onto two, Schwalbe G-One, Allround Performance tires with Race Guard. Even though the bikes include no suspension, these tires will take care of any minor bumps and vibrations the road might throw at you.

The last thing both bikes share is the price. All you’ll need to get yourself a Multistreet 3 is €1,749 ($2,081 at current exchange rates). Not too much and not too little. Personally, I feel the bike is appraised fairly. It’s got a nice, strong frame, beautiful front fork, and components to match. My un-professional opinion is to go for it.
