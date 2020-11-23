This Is What a $4,500 E-bike for You and Your Furry Family Members Looks Like

3 Kia Doesn't Forget This Was SEMA Month, Custom Sorento Concepts Seek to Be Wild

This Custom BMW R nineT Was Built for a Renowned German Celebrity

Can you just imagine the new owner’s reaction when he came face to face with this beauty for the very first time? 9 photos



The 2016 model in BMW Motorrad’s family is powered by a wicked twin-cooled DOHC flat-twin monstrosity, with four valves per cylinder head and a healthy displacement of 1,170cc. This feral piece of German machinery will gladly supply up to 110 hp at around 7,550 rpm, while a whopping torque output of 88 pound-feet (119 Nm) will be summoned at 6,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with handing the engine’s oomph over to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.



Now, the creature we’ll be looking at today hails from



Kraftrad’s pros kicked things off by shaping a selection of custom bodywork components to replace the standard counterparts, such as an alloy tail section and a retro-style front fairing that keeps it classy. These modules were flawlessly fabricated in-house using aluminum sheets, hammers and an English Wheel.



You will find a sexy quilted leather saddle and a stealthy LED rear lighting kit worn by the bike’s new tail, while a neat front fender and one shiny belly pan round out the cosmetic makeover. The finishing touches consist of installing an aftermarket exhaust system from Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hype, as well as a pair of K&N air filters that enable the flat-twin behemoth to breathe a little more freely.



All things considered, this is moto craftmanship at its finest! Ever since its debut, Bavaria’s almighty R nineT became many a workshop's weapon of choice for their ambitious bespoke undertakings. Not only does BMW’s superstar pride itself with outstanding performance and state-of-the-art characteristics, it is also insanely customizable. As such, it’s no wonder this mean machine is a favorite pick when it comes to selecting a donor.The 2016 model in BMW Motorrad’s family is powered by a wicked twin-cooledflat-twin monstrosity, with four valves per cylinder head and a healthy displacement of 1,170cc. This feral piece of German machinery will gladly supply up to 110 hp at around 7,550 rpm, while a whopping torque output of 88 pound-feet (119 Nm) will be summoned at 6,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with handing the engine’s oomph over to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.Now, the creature we’ll be looking at today hails from Hammer Kraftrad – a reputed Bavarian enterprise that never failed to amaze the custom moto realm with their remarkable works of two-wheeled art. Right, this project wasn’t commissioned by what you’d call a regular customer, but by a renowned German actor named Hardy Krüger Jr., so we’d imagine the pressure to get it right must’ve been absolutely colossal!Kraftrad’s pros kicked things off by shaping a selection of custom bodywork components to replace the standard counterparts, such as an alloy tail section and a retro-style front fairing that keeps it classy. These modules were flawlessly fabricated in-house using aluminum sheets, hammers and an English Wheel.You will find a sexy quilted leather saddle and a stealthy LED rear lighting kit worn by the bike’s new tail, while a neat front fender and one shiny belly pan round out the cosmetic makeover. The finishing touches consist of installing an aftermarket exhaust system from Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hype, as well as a pair of K&N air filters that enable the flat-twin behemoth to breathe a little more freely.All things considered, this is moto craftmanship at its finest!