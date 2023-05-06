This Custom 1974 Honda CL200 Scrambler Is the Work of a Single Man, Looks Awe-Inspiring

Honda’s CL200 only stayed in production for about a year, so you’ll rarely find one in good condition on today’s second-hand market. Still, the owner of this particular specimen decided that some custom surgery was needed, and he couldn’t have picked a better man for the job.
The makeovers carried out by Slipstream Creations are nothing short of magnificent, regardless of whether they take the restomod or full-on custom route. James Fawcett is the solo mastermind behind these two-wheeled works of art, and he handles most aspects of his bike-modding ventures in-house. We’d say that’s pretty impressive given the impeccable quality of Slipstream’s work, but it’s all just business as usual for Sir Fawcett.
Pictured above these paragraphs is a breathtaking 1974 Honda CL200 commissioned to Slipstream a while back. The motorcycle was passed on to its current owner by his late father, and what better way to honor his memory than to give the tiny vintage scrambler a well-deserved makeover? As you can see, James knocked this project straight out of the ballpark – precisely what we’ve come to expect from a man of his talent.
With the little Honda on his workbench, he started by removing its stamped steel subframe to make room for a handmade tubular module. The looped rear section is home to a built-in LED lighting strip, while an unobtrusive custom fender can be spotted underneath. Then there’s that scrambler-style bench seat, featuring cross-stitched brown leather upholstery and just enough padding to offer a comfortable ride.
Rear-end suspension duties are now handled by sturdier aftermarket shock absorbers, but the heavy lifting in terms of running gear takes place up north. There we find the repurposed forks, disc brake, and wheel hub of a CB360T from the same era, as well as a second, minimalistic fender fabricated from scratch. Stopping power is summoned through a fresh master cylinder, a braided stainless-steel brake line, and an overhauled caliper.
Gone are the CL200’s stock hoops, with new aluminum rims and stainless-steel Buchanan’s spokes taking their place. A pair of dual-purpose tires from Kenda complete the bike’s updated footgear. As the owner would occasionally ride with a passenger, James decided against employing the typical high-mounted exhaust you’ll see on most scramblers.
The sweltering pipes were to be placed nice and low, so Slipstream retrofitted the exhaust headers of the aforementioned CB360. These are covered in a layer of satin-black Cerakote, and they terminate in reverse megaphone mufflers made of stainless-steel. Premium air filters complement the revised plumbing at the intake side of things. As far as the electrical upgrades go, the CL200 received a single-unit regulator/rectifier, a lithium battery, and bespoke wiring all-round.
A retro-looking LED headlamp takes care of lighting at twelve o’clock, while the cockpit area bears a single aftermarket dial and a low-rise handlebar. In turn, the latter comes equipped with reproduction switches, bar-end blinkers, and brown grips matching the seat upholstery, but rear-view mirrors are nowhere to be seen. Last but not least, there’s the specimen’s fuel tank.
It’s still the original CL200 part, now sporting a sublime white and blue color scheme topped with silver pinstripes and Honda graphics. James was happy to call it a day once his work on the tank was complete, and the fruit of his labor is downright hypnotizing! We don’t have any details on the pricing aspect, though, so you’ll have to get in touch with Slipstream Creations to find out what a similar build might cost.
