This Cool Dragon Coming From Arizona Could Be Your Personal Electric Aircraft

Another interesting eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) contraption is here to show what it can do, emerging from Arizona. The best part is that it's not some fancy concept but an airworthy vehicle that's already available for pre-order.
Imagine what it would be like if the next time you went on vacation, you could take your personal jet along, neatly packed in the bed of a pickup truck. Over the past couple of years, the emerging AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) industry has tried to convince us that this is possible. While most AAM companies are focusing on aircraft meant for air taxi commercial services, a few are promising to bring us the ultimate personal electric jet.
Rotor X, a company based in Chandler, Arizona, is the latest to join the club. Those who attended the EAA Oshkosh AirVenture last month were able to see this company's pre-production aircraft up close. It's called Dragon and is officially a fully-electric PAV (personal air vehicle).
Built with an aluminum frame, the Dragon eVTOL boasts a maximum capacity of 250 lbs (113 kg). Fully charged, it can fly for up to 20 minutes and needs less than two hours to recharge. Powered by eight electric 16 kW motors, the Dragon can fly as fast as 63 mph (101 kph).
It boasts a power system with separate, independent battery packs and redundant flight controllers for managing them. Its main functions include automatic takeoff, landing, and hands-off return to hover and position hold.
One of the important things to note about this PAV is that it's not coming from a startup but from an experienced manufacturer with a focus on two-seat helicopter kits. This is reflected in specific elements such as the eVTOL's energy-absorbing helicopter landing gear, as well as the overall design, benefitting from the company's experience with the A600 Turbo Helicopter.
The Dragon comes as an aircraft kit, but a quick-build one because it only needs a couple of days to assemble, compared to similar kits. It's also easy to fold and fit in the bed of a pickup truck. As an ultralight aircraft kit, it's much easier to certify, and it also means there's no pilot license required to fly it.
Rotor X also packed the Dragon with multiple safety features, including a ballistic parachute and a safety cage. Plus, its motors are redundant, which means that they supply enough power to keep the air vehicle in hover even if two of the motors are not operating.
The Arizona company completed unmanned flight tests of the pre-production prototype and is gearing up for piloted flight tests next month.
Meanwhile, the Dragon is already up for grabs, with a $89,500 price tag. For a $19,500 deposit, you could be enjoying your own electric aircraft as soon as next year.
