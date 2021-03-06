5 This Luxury Watch Is Inspired by 1970s Race Cars and “Renegade Drivers”

This Car Rim-Inspired Watch Looks Like It’ll Cause Wrist Pain

We’ve seen plenty of watches inspired by cars and various vehicle parts before, but this new product called HOUSON RIM looks like it’s ready to cause some serious wrist pain. 11 photos



The watch comes with sapphire glass to prevent any serious damage, including scratches and light hits, as well as with an anti-reflective coating on both sides. It has a 39mm diameter, but the case certainly makes it look a lot bigger, so there’s a chance it wouldn’t look that cool on small wrists.



The watch uses a Miyota 8N33 mechanism with manual-wind movement, and the parent company claims up to 20 turns per day are enough to ensure it’s working without any interruption, especially if you’re wearing it on a daily basis.



Unfortunately for the designer of the watch, it looks like the massive look of HOUSON RIM isn’t enough to convince



So at the time of writing, the project is yet to reach the $10,000 funding goal, and with 6 days left until the campaign comes to an end, it’s hard to believe it would manage to do so given it has 0 backers at the time of writing.



