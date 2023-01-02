This BMW M850i Simply Annihilates a Lexus LC 500 and a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Ladies and gentlemen, the second day of 2023 brings us a sunny, yet still chilly, but spectacular drag race where a BMW M850i xDrive absolutely destroys a Lexus LC 500, along with a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. However, without spoiling everything, one of the other cars achieves redemption in the following roll races from the Dunnville Autodrome drag strip from Ontario, Canada.

7 photos