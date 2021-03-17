This Bespoke 1974 Norton Commando 850 Is as Handsome as It Is Unique

The engine was thoroughly rebuilt using top-shelf components, but British Beat’s makeover goes way beyond the powertrain.
To be quite frank, the Japanese moto architects over at Tokyo’s British Beat are no strangers to customizing Triumph’s two-wheeled warriors, but the exploit we’ll be examining today hails from a different manufacturer. The company in question is none other than Norton, and the bike you’re seeing here was once an undistinguished 1974 Commando 850 – before this ambitious crew got their hands on it, that is.
Within its double cradle frame, the donor carries an air-cooled parallel-twin powerplant that boasts a healthy displacement of 828cc. At about 6,200 rpm, this bad boy is capable of producing up to 60 fiendish horses, along with 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of crushing torque output at 5,000 revs. A four-speed transmission channels the engine’s force to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 118 mph (189 kph).
The BB crew kicked things off in the powertrain department, where they installed a state-of-the-art 2S Combat camshaft, a fresh set of valves and high-performance pistons. Additionally, the intake and exhaust manifolds have been modified, increasing the machine compression ratio to a respectable 9.5:1.
Its ignition setup was honored with a blend of top-grade items from Boyer and Dyna, while Keihin FCR carburetors with 33 mm (1.3 inches) throttle bodies and a heat-wrapped exhaust system allow the parallel-twin mill to breathe with ease. You will also find a belt primary drive kit from RGM Motors distributing the behemoth’s oomph to Commando 850’s chain.
Up front, stopping power is taken good care of by a Robinson 230 mm (9 inches) replica drum brake module. This item is equipped on a rebuilt alloy wheel that wears Dunlop's top-grade TT100 Roadmaster rubber, as does its rear counterpart.
In terms of bodywork, we spot a fiberglass fuel tank topped with a custom flip-up filler cap, as well as an angular tail section hosting an aftermarket lighting unit. The experts over at Backdrop Leathers were tasked with upholstering a studded single-seater saddle that manages to look seriously eerie. Lastly, the finishing touches come in the forms of clip-on handlebars and new gauges for a clutter-free cockpit.
Within its double cradle frame, the donor carries an air-cooled parallel-twin powerplant that boasts a healthy displacement of 828cc. At about 6,200 rpm, this bad boy is capable of producing up to 60 fiendish horses, along with 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of crushing torque output at 5,000 revs. A four-speed transmission channels the engine’s force to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 118 mph (189 kph).
The BB crew kicked things off in the powertrain department, where they installed a state-of-the-art 2S Combat camshaft, a fresh set of valves and high-performance pistons. Additionally, the intake and exhaust manifolds have been modified, increasing the machine compression ratio to a respectable 9.5:1.
Its ignition setup was honored with a blend of top-grade items from Boyer and Dyna, while Keihin FCR carburetors with 33 mm (1.3 inches) throttle bodies and a heat-wrapped exhaust system allow the parallel-twin mill to breathe with ease. You will also find a belt primary drive kit from RGM Motors distributing the behemoth’s oomph to Commando 850’s chain.
Up front, stopping power is taken good care of by a Robinson 230 mm (9 inches) replica drum brake module. This item is equipped on a rebuilt alloy wheel that wears Dunlop's top-grade TT100 Roadmaster rubber, as does its rear counterpart.
In terms of bodywork, we spot a fiberglass fuel tank topped with a custom flip-up filler cap, as well as an angular tail section hosting an aftermarket lighting unit. The experts over at Backdrop Leathers were tasked with upholstering a studded single-seater saddle that manages to look seriously eerie. Lastly, the finishing touches come in the forms of clip-on handlebars and new gauges for a clutter-free cockpit.