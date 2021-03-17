This Bespoke 1974 Norton Commando 850 Is as Handsome as It Is Unique

Jaguar Land Rover’s Future Air Tech Proven to Stop 97% of Viruses and Bacteria

In terms of bodywork, we spot a fiberglass fuel tank topped with a custom flip-up filler cap, as well as an angular tail section hosting an aftermarket lighting unit. The experts over at Backdrop Leathers were tasked with upholstering a studded single-seater saddle that manages to look seriously eerie. Lastly, the finishing touches come in the forms of clip-on handlebars and new gauges for a clutter-free cockpit. To be quite frank, the Japanese moto architects over at Tokyo’s British Beat are no strangers to customizing Triumph’s two-wheeled warriors, but the exploit we’ll be examining today hails from a different manufacturer. The company in question is none other than Norton , and the bike you’re seeing here was once an undistinguished 1974 Commando 850 – before this ambitious crew got their hands on it, that is.Within its double cradle frame, the donor carries an air-cooled parallel-twin powerplant that boasts a healthy displacement of 828cc. At about 6,200 rpm, this bad boy is capable of producing up to 60 fiendish horses, along with 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of crushing torque output at 5,000 revs. A four-speed transmission channels the engine’s force to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 118 mph (189 kph).The BB crew kicked things off in the powertrain department, where they installed a state-of-the-art 2S Combat camshaft, a fresh set of valves and high-performance pistons. Additionally, the intake and exhaust manifolds have been modified, increasing the machine compression ratio to a respectable 9.5:1.Its ignition setup was honored with a blend of top-grade items from Boyer and Dyna, while Keihin FCR carburetors with 33 mm (1.3 inches) throttle bodies and a heat-wrapped exhaust system allow the parallel-twin mill to breathe with ease. You will also find a belt primary drive kit from RGM Motors distributing the behemoth’s oomph to Commando 850’s chain.Up front, stopping power is taken good care of by a Robinson 230 mm (9 inches) replica drum brake module. This item is equipped on a rebuilt alloy wheel that wears Dunlop's top-grade TT100 Roadmaster rubber, as does its rear counterpart.In terms of bodywork, we spot a fiberglass fuel tank topped with a custom flip-up filler cap, as well as an angular tail section hosting an aftermarket lighting unit. The experts over at Backdrop Leathers were tasked with upholstering a studded single-seater saddle that manages to look seriously eerie. Lastly, the finishing touches come in the forms of clip-on handlebars and new gauges for a clutter-free cockpit.