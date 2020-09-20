Reign Down or Up Mountains With This E-bike From World Leader Giant Bicycles

Never-Unpacked 1977 Norton Commando 850 Interstate Is Literal Time Capsule

“Brand new” for used vehicles has a slightly different meaning than with first-owner cars and motorcycles. This is a very rare instance when it doesn’t. 4 photos



Making this Norton even more special (yes, such a thing is possible) is the fact that it’s had three owners already and has traveled all across Europe. Just not on its own two wheels, you know.



Delivered new in 1977, it was shipped from England to Belgium. It then traveled to Holland and ended up in Spain, from where seller Kevin Maddocks bought it. Apparently, the Spanish collector had bought it precisely because it had never been unpacked and kept it in storage along his other 97 motorcycles, refusing to take it out or sell it to someone else who would.



Maddocks is also a bike collector, with a very spot for Nortons. The thought that there was a Norton out there that had never been unpacked in its decades-long life was too much for him to resist, so he made every effort to get the Spanish collector to sell it. He never planned on selling it so quickly, but 2020 happened and ruined all his plans.



“My intention was to display her this year at many of the big bike shows and lend her to museums from time to time,” he explains in a press release, adding he’s since decided to move to Spain permanently. The bike is in the UK now, and Maddocks doesn’t feel like he could carry on with his plans with it in Spain, hence his decision to sell it.



“Since owning her I have never really touched her – she would look even better if I could give it a spring clean but to do it properly, I'd have to remove her from the packing case,” Maddocks says. “Everything is there; three sets of keys, manufacturer’s advice sheets for the dealer, owners manual, service book, plus even a small spray can of Norton chain lube! (Possibly the only one in existence?)”



