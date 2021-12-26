This 1982 Honda Motocompo Would Make for a Cool Retro Machine in a Stormtrooper's Arsenal

Sold from 1981 until 1983, the Honda Motocompo was made to fit in the trunk of a compact car – specifically, in a Honda City. It's a rare foldable mini scooter that looks like it was designed by a Stormtrooper. So if you're looking for a small vintage ride that looks like it came out from an old sci-fi movie, you're in some luck because now it's your chance to own one.
This particular example listed on Bring a Trailer comes from 1982. While it might not hover or fly as the Speeder bikes from Star Wars, but back in this small machine is a cult classic. It's possibly the smallest scooter ever made by Honda, and the concept of carrying it in the back of a car was very intriguing back in the '80s.
The Motocompo was not marketed in the U.S., but some examples made their way to North America anyway. This 1992 model was purchased by the seller in Japan in 2019 and brought to the U.S. the following year. It features a pop-up solo seat, handlebars, and footpegs that fold flat, allowing for easier transportation.
Speaking of that, the bike weighs 93 lbs (42 kgs), so you'd have to put on some effort to carry this small boy around. The body, which was repainted white (initially it was yellow), features integrated carrying handles, a master fuel switch, and tie-down points.
It rides on three-spoke 18-inch black wheels, and it comes with full suspension, oil injection, street lighting, and a center stand. In terms of performance, well, it's not a fast ride. The Motocompo is powered by an air-cooled 49cc two-stroke engine rated at just 2,5 hp.
The speedometer goes up to 31 mph (50 kph), and if you get there, chances are you'll hear some noise coming out of it as you reach the top speed. The bike misses its odometer, so the actual mileage is unknown.
At the time of writing this article, the highest bid sits at $4,500. And if you want to get your hands on this little retro toy, you'd have to hurry because the auction for it ends on Monday, December 27th.
