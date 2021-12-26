This 1982 Honda Motocompo Would Make for a Cool Retro Machine in a Stormtrooper's Arsenal

Sold from 1981 until 1983, the Honda Motocompo was made to fit in the trunk of a compact car – specifically, in a Honda City. It's a rare foldable mini scooter that looks like it was designed by a Stormtrooper. So if you're looking for a small vintage ride that looks like it came out from an old sci-fi movie, you're in some luck because now it's your chance to own one.

10 photos