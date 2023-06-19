This 1971 Chevelle SS Is an Unbelievable Barn Find, Looks Amazing After Thorough Wash

1971 did not witness the debut of a new Chevelle generation, but I totally understand why some people believe it did.
Chevrolet rolled out a massive redesign that included new headlights, restyled grilles and bumpers, as well as new taillights and interior goodies.
The almighty Super Sport came with huge SS tags on the grille, so everybody could tell from quite a far distance that what was hiding under the hood of the Chevelle was something truly potent. However, this wasn’t necessarily the case with the 1971 Chevelle SS.
This model year allowed customers to get the SS option with pretty much any V8 unit except for the base powerplant. As such, the car could also be equipped with the 350 (5.7-liter), though most Chevy diehards probably agree that the LS3 402 or the LS5 454 were the much better options. The latter was exclusive to the SS, sporting a maximum power of 365 hp.
The SS you see in these pics was born with a 350 under the hood, but the current condition is more impressive than the engine.
The car looks amazing for its age, especially given that it's a barn find that's been inside most of its time. A thorough wash revealed an impressive body shape without worrying about rust or anything like that. All images indicate solid metal and beautiful paint, though a respray would be required if you're aiming for a perfect-10 Chevelle.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and describing what the eyes can see doesn’t make much sense. What you must know, however, is that the car currently starts and runs but uses a gas can to do it. As such, it's not road-worthy just yet, as you'll have to install a new tank due to the old gas that's been left inside.
Unfortunately, it's hard to tell if the car is complete and completely original, but you'll have to discover this on your own after an in-person inspection. eBay seller 1965bop doesn’t seem to be 100 percent sure it's a genuine SS either, so make sure you also check out these details.
At the end of the day, this is one of the greatest Chevelles I've seen lately, and to be honest, I'm surprised it's still up for grabs. Sure enough, according to eBay's numbers, nearly 100 people already watch the listing, so it's probably just a matter of time until the car finds a new home. Right now, it's marked in West Milford, New Jersey, if you want to see it live.
The selling price is $17,500, but the Make Offer option is also active, so in theory, the owner is willing to negotiate should you really want the car.
