This 1965 Ford Mustang Born at Dearborn Proves Rust Means Nothing to a Legend

While the production of the first Mustangs took place at the Dearborn plant, the strong demand for this model gave parent company Ford no other option than to expand the manufacturing to two more factories starting with 1965.
As a result, a total of three facilities were in charge of making the Mustang happen between 1965 and 1970, namely Dearborn, San Jose, and Metuchen (also known as Edison, New Jersey). Ford eventually decided to stop the production of the Mustang at the San Jose plant for a total of four years, while the New Jersey facility continued making the car until late 1971.
In other words, Dearborn was the only plant where the Mustang always felt like home, as the facility has never stopped the production of this iconic Ford model.
The 1965 Mustang that we have here was also born at the Dearborn plant with a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 4-barrel under the hood, though as you can see in the photos here, this almost doesn’t even matter anymore given the condition of the car.
It’s pretty clear this Mustang has seen better days, as the vehicle not only comes with plenty of rust, but it also displays some holes, ripped seats (new ones actually go with the car), and missing parts.
The good news, if you’re the kind of person who likes to see the glass half full, is that the original 289 V8 is still under the hood, though it’s no longer running. No specifics have been provided as to whether it still turns over by hand or not, so it’s hard to tell if the V8 is locked up from sitting or not.
Because at the end of the day, this Mustang certainly looks like it’s been sitting for a while, though this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s no longer a beaut.
In fact, despite all the rust and the rest of the problems we mentioned above, plenty of people still want to take the car home. The no-reserve auction published on eBay by seller ifeellikepie has received no less than 80 bids so far, with the top offer getting close to $16,000.
