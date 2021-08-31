This 1956 Austin-Healey 100 BN2 Is the Precursor to the Famous 3000 Mk III

VonMercier Arosa Aims to Be the World’s First Luxury Sports Hovercraft

When it comes to iconic British sports cars, the Austin-Healy 3000 Mk III gets all the attention, but it was this first in the line Big Healy, the 100 series, that set the bar for styling cues and performance to come. 8 photos



This 1956



Painted white and red and featuring red upholstery, this later 100 series model shows the louvered hood secured with the leather tie strap that made the early Big Healys instantly recognizable.



Powered by a completely rebuilt 2,660 cc inline-four and joined to a four-speed manual gearbox with overdrive, this 100 BN2 has an adjustable reclined windshield and a clutch courtesy of Jaguar. The motor was decked out with 100M model-style components and was rebuilt in full by British Car Specialists of Stockton, California, seven years ago. A high-lift camshaft, heavy-duty oil pump, an oil cooler, an aluminum carburetor manifold, a cold air box and intake, an electronic ignition system and a Texas Kooler fan and an aluminum radiator were all added to mediate some of the Healy model’s common deficiencies.



This lovely example comes complete with factory documentation, a tool kit, a tonneau cover, side curtains, additional spare parts, service records and a clean California title.



To connect it to the pavement, this 100 BN2 includes chrome 15″ wire wheels with classic knock-off hubs. Suspension parts were modified with Bilstein shocks and custom-made front and rear sway bars. To bring it to a halt, the sporty Healy also features front discs and rear drums connected with stainless steel lines.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.