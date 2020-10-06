Think You Can Roll a Pencil Under This Low-Riding 1959 Lincoln Continental?

There seems to be a certain belief among custom shops that the lower a car can get, the more spectacular the result. Most of the time, they’re right: the cars look spectacular, but that’s pretty much all they do, as driving around for long stretches, even with the benefits of air suspension, is mostly out of the question.
In a world where high-riding SUVs are leaders of the market, it’s hard to make a splash with something whose ground clearance barely allows for a pencil to roll underneath. But have a look at the 1959 Lincoln Continental in the gallery above, and you instantly know this is the exception that makes the previous statement true.
The build is far from being anonymous in the custom world. After being featured at SEMA about a decade ago, and staring in the Street Rod Milestones Magazine, it was crowned winner of the Sacramento Autorama World's Most Beautiful Custom Award. And it now can be yours, as part of the Barrett-Jackson fall auction later this month, with no reserve.
Despite being the first thing that strikes you, the low stance of the car (which, by the way, is made possible thanks to an air suspension system) is not, by far, the only modification.
The car started life as a regular Continental convertible, but then it got into the hands of the guys from Advanced Restorations. The top was completely chopped off to make it into a roadster with seating for four. The windshield was lowered, the quarter panels were fitted with wings, and the wheel wells changed to show a more teardrop look.
Under the hood the car sports, like most other customized cars belonging to Ford, a Chevrolet engine - in this case a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8, kept in check by means of an automatic transmission.
The seller promises the buyer that "every part of the car was either restored or replaced," making the build incredibly appealing for ones looking for show cars or a short time investment.
