These Are the Five Most Common Symptoms of a Failing Flywheel

The flywheel is an integral part of a manual transmission, and since it's subjected to continuous wear and tear, it will eventually fail, preventing you from shifting gears. Fortunately, that doesn’t happen without prior symptoms, so if you encounter any of them, you should have it repaired or replaced as soon as possible.
Although automatic transmissions are way more popular these days, their manual counterparts have yet to go extinct. They’re obviously harder to use but once mastered, they provide more control over the vehicle, which is the main reason why die-hard gearheads still prefer it.
In simple terms, the flywheel can be described as an integral part of the clutch assembly that connects the transmission to the engine providing mass for rotational inertia and preventing the engine from stalling when you take your foot off the accelerator.
If you own a vehicle that’s fitted with a manual gearbox, the flywheel will fail sooner or later, and there are several warning signs that occur prior to a total failure. Slipping gears
speed remains the same because the upshift failed, and the transmission slips back to the gear you tried to advance from.
Slipping gears can also occur when other clutch assembly parts are damaged or when engine oil spills onto the flywheel due to a leak. To determine the exact cause, you should get the vehicle to a mechanic as soon as possible. Clutch drag
This symptom can be described as the opposite of slipping gears. Instead of the clutch not engaging, in this case, it often fails to disengage.
You will experience some nasty grinding noises when you attempt to change gears or even a complete failure of engaging the first gear when starting from a standstill.
Other failing parts of the clutch can also cause this, so you must take the vehicle to a mechanic for an accurate diagnosis. Vibrating clutch pedal
Normally, when you press the clutch pedal, it goes all the way down smoothly, but when the flywheel is worn, the harder you press, the more it will vibrate.
You may also encounter slight vibrations when putting your foot on the pedal, but they stop once you press down on it. In this case, the flywheel can be repaired, so it’s important to take the vehicle to a mechanic sooner rather than later. Burning smell inside the cabin
If you notice a burning smell when you’re changing gears, it means that there’s a problem with either the clutch disc or the flywheel.
burning rubber or an electrical fire, then the clutch disc is the culprit. However, if it smells more like burning toast, then the flywheel is overheating, and it should be checked by a professional. Clutch chattering
If your vehicle begins to stutter or vibrate when you shift gears, it means that instead of engaging and disengaging smoothly, it repeatedly grabs and releases the flywheel causing this annoying symptom.
Clutch chatter is usually caused by a worn or contaminated clutch disk, a damaged pressure plate, or pilot bearings, but it can also occur when the flywheel surface is in a terrible shape.
