Over the years, Chevrolet itself made some incredible machines, including rare bits of wonderful engineering that ended gems in today’s collector market. But there are times when it’s not Chevrolet itself we should thank for incredible… Chevrolets. 20 photos



El Morocco is the identification a Canadian businessman named Reuben Allender gave to a very limited run of customized 1956 and 1957 Tri-Fives. And by customized, we mean personally transformed by Allender into luxury bowtie machines, closer is his view to the Cadillacs of the age he held so dear.



The man ended up making just about 32 of them in the two years, with the 1956 models being based on the Bel Air, and the 1957 ones on the Two-Ten. The



For those of you who have been watching our coverage of incredible machines going under the hammer over the past few years, this El Morocco might seem a bit familiar. That’s because it was



It resurfaced now on the lot of cars going that will sell during the Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida, in the first few days of next year, as the “only original 1956 El Morocco known to exist." The seller, the Marv Siesel Collection, does not inform us on how much it expects to get for it.



The car is in the exact same condition it was in, a year ago. It boasts the correct white paint and upholstery, brought back to their former shine thanks to the restoration process it went through a while back, after being retrieved from a Texas alley, where it lay abandoned, in the 1970s.



The 265-ci (4.3-liter) engine tied to a two-speed automatic transmission shows just 108 miles (174 km) since restoration was completed, and the car is going complete with the original 1956 Texas inspection sticker.



We'll come back on the unique El Morocco in January, after we've learned for how much it sold. That is, if it makes it that far this time.

