This Massive Motorhome That Conquered the Arctic Is the Ultimate Survival Vehicle

5 You Can Now Buy Classic Cars With Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Pretty Much All Crypto

4 2006 Saleen S281SC Is One of 29 Extreme Convertibles, Packs a Low-Mileage Punch

2 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Owned and Signed by Kane Brown Has “Just” 1,200 HP

1 More Than 1,000 Classic Cars Going on the Auction Block in Las Vegas

More on this:

440ci Banana 1971 Dodge Charger R/T With Factory Sunroof Was Made to Enjoy Summer

Modern Dodge Charger fans may love the practicality of the four-door that magically combines with ascending muscle car performance. But let’s be frank, could a sedan beat this vintage Top Banana two-door when trying to stand out in a crowd? 28 photos



Besides, classic



It also comes with a few rare features. The FY1 Top Banana with Black vinyl top would be one, but the factory sunroof is another coveted item. There’s also a Ramcharger hood with hold-down pins, front and rear spoilers, chrome attire for the windows and mirrors, along with a set of cool wheels wrapped in white-letter BF Goodrich radial tires.



Moving inside, the Charger sports the optional D5X9 cloth and vinyl bucket seats, as well as an AM/FM radio along with a Hurst pistol grip shifter. Additional creature comforts include power brakes and steering, while the V-Code



By the way, although it’s a Dodge that clearly enjoys summer and its hot road trips, the Charger is set to go Sure, once they both take off the line it wouldn’t be a contest, as the contemporary Charger can go all the way up to 797 horsepower when the customer selects a Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. But, somehow, one might find it easier to enjoy a worry-free life from inside this cool representative of the vintage breed. If you ask me, the next owner will probably spend as much time ogling at the pristine and oh-so-yellow exterior as driving it around for everyone to see it.Besides, classic Dodges such as this 1971 example are always in high demand. Especially if they’re not only ready to stand out in a crowd, but also provide great satisfaction to anyone looking for the next collectible. We are dealing here with a third-generation that is believed to have spent very little time out on the road if the current odometer readout of just 23,275 miles (37,457 km) is for real and original as claimed.It also comes with a few rare features. The FY1 Top Banana with Black vinyl top would be one, but the factory sunroof is another coveted item. There’s also a Ramcharger hood with hold-down pins, front and rear spoilers, chrome attire for the windows and mirrors, along with a set of cool wheels wrapped in white-letter BF Goodrich radial tires.Moving inside, the Charger sports the optional D5X9 cloth and vinyl bucket seats, as well as an AM/FM radio along with a Hurst pistol grip shifter. Additional creature comforts include power brakes and steering, while the V-Code 440 Six Pack V8 engine from under the hood is of the matching-numbers variety.By the way, although it’s a Dodge that clearly enjoys summer and its hot road trips, the Charger is set to go under the hammer as part of the Walter Hawk collection in the middle of winter. The deed will happen at the Mecum Auctions’ Kissimmee event that’s set to last between January 6th and 15th, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.