There's Something Off With This Toyota Chinook Camper, Still a Great Classic

The Toyota Chinook camper was a popular choice in the ’70s thanks to the reliability and sturdiness of the second-generation Hilux platform. This example selling on Bring a Trailer is in pretty good shape even after 46 years.
The second-generation Toyota Hilux was sold under the “Truck” name in the U.S. and was also known as the SR5, based on its trim package’s name. Despite being a rear-wheel drive affair, it was appreciated for its qualities. However, many preferred to convert it to a 4x4 vehicle using components from third-generation Hilux. Many Toyota Trucks ended as camper platforms, like this one built with a Chinook camper.
It’s not just a simple conversion because the cabin was also adapted to offer a direct passage between the front cabin and the camper. This makes it a mini-RV and, thanks to the amenities provided in the back, a very competent one. The rig remained with the original owner until it was acquired by the seller in March 2022. Like other Chinook campers, it features a pop-top roof that provides a standing height for the guests.
The conversion is a little weird, as shown in the side pictures. The rear wheels appear misaligned, as if the bed was made for a truck with a longer wheelbase. It probably doesn’t matter, as the camper works and drives as it should. Everything is original, and although some rust marks appear here and there, this is a 100% functional camper with a lot of character from when Toyota built cars that never died.
The rear cabin features an overhead sleeping area above the cab and a fabric bench seat that folds into a sleeping surface. The kitchenette has a two-burner cooktop, a sink, and a refrigerator, all in good working order. A Tota II portable toilet is stored in a rear closet.
The 2,2-liter 20R inline-four engine features a single carburetor and probably pumps 96 horsepower. The seller reportedly replaced the fuel pump and performed an oil change in preparation for the sale. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission. The Toyota Chinook camper sells with no reserve on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at the time of writing at $8,500. A similar truck converted to a 4x4 camper sold a while back with $40,000, so expect higher bids closer to the auction’s end.
