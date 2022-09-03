Time Capsule Ford F-350 Funtime Camper Has Good Vibes, It Will Blow Your Mind

They don’t make them like they used to is the first thing that comes to mind when you look at this impressive camper rig. Based on a fifth-generation Ford F-350 chassis, this charming time capsule is guaranteed to make you the king of the campsite.
This 1971 Ford F-350 Funtime camper was delivered new to Frank Laney Ford Sales in Half Moon Bay, California. Despite the 51 years that passed, it was still in its original form when it was acquired by the current owner in February 2022. Solid as a tank and well maintained, it still looks no different than when it left the factory. Sure, there are rust signs here and there, but everything works as advertised and is as good for a crazy adventure today as ever.
The cab features a green vinyl bench seat, matching dash pad, and door panels. A Clardy air conditioning unit mounted under the dash blends in with the rest of the cabin. The Sony stereo is the only thing that spoils the time-capsule feeling. Move back to the living quarters, and everything is back to normal again. The woodgrain paneling is pristine, and the appliances are kept in working order. It’s impressive that all those years have not put a mark on the equipment.
The kitchen is central to the camper, featuring a Coleman Holiday range with four burners. A double basin sink is hooked to a water heater, while a dual-fuel Dometic refrigerator keeps the beer cold. To the front, there’s a double bunk bed and a bathroom with a shower and toilet. The lounge area in the back includes a dinette that converts to a temporary bed for guests. A furnace and a flat-screen TV round up the equipment.
This camper can be used for off-grid camping, although the seller recommends inspecting the propane system before using it. A Trace Engineering 2.5-kW power inverter equipped with a solar panel and batteries is more than adequate for powering house appliances. A freshwater tank is also on board if you plan to visit a campsite with no utilities.
The Ford F-350 that forms the base of this great camper is powered by a 360-ci (5.9-liter) V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The dually rear axle features a Dana 70 differential with 4.10:1 gearing. Equipment includes an MSD ignition coil, a battery isolator, and dual fuel tanks.
This impressive rig is offered on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid already at $6,100. The remaining six days will surely bring higher bids since at least two gentlemen have expressed the desire to spend the nights in this camper.
