THeMIS Ground Drone Deployed in Ukraine, Combat Not Its Goal

In the seven months or so since the war in Ukraine began, the country has become a large testing ground for modern weapons developed around the world. From Turkish and American airborne drones to less lethal hardware, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the action.
The latest defense contractor to join the fight is European Milrem. The Estonians have been making (and advertising) for a while a family of ground drones called THeMIS, developed with a variety of purposes in mind.
Already deployed in the service of 14 countries, the majority of them NATO members, the THeMIS is, to our knowledge, yet to see actual combat. It will not do that in Ukraine either, despite the large-scale war taking place there.
As said, THeMIS is a family of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), which can be adapted to serve as weapons platforms (we’ll never forget the thing firing a remotely operated 7,62 mm machine gun at parked vans during a live fire exercise with the Estonian Defense Forces Artillery Battalion), but also ordinance disposal and intelligence operations, among others.
The variant sent over to Ukraine is of the benign kind, and it will be used “for casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) and transportation of supplies.” The thing comes equipped with stretches and was shipped to an unnamed Ukrainian charitable organization, whose members will be trained how to use it by Milrem personnel.
“Casualty evacuation is one of the most crucial and labour-intensive activities in conflicts. Traditionally, it takes several people to carry a stretcher and required medical equipment,” said in a statement Captain Jüri Pajuste, Defence R&D Director at Milrem Robotics.
“However, it would require only one to operate a UGV, which can accommodate several wounded and a lot of equipment. This means that more personnel are available to help more people.”
No mention was made as to what part of the front the drone will be deployed in.
