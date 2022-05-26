Tracked Ground Drone Can Spy on Enemy Position From Where They Least Expect It

The war taking place in Ukraine has made several things crystal clear for defense contractors and the armies of the world. One of them, and perhaps the most important, is that properly used technology can tip the scales in favor of the boldest.
As the first contemporary war between equally technologically advanced nations, the war in Ukraine is also the first that sees large-scale deployment and use of drones, in all shapes and sizes, by both sides. For what it’s worth, their role in the current conflict is a preview of all future conflicts to come. And this is why development of autonomous military systems seems to be accelerating.
Over in Europe, the continent now trying to contain a conflict that could spill over at any time, an Estonian company called Milrem Robotics is trying to get at the top of the pack when it comes to ground-based drones.
One of their families of products is the THeMIS, officially described as unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). Depending on role and use, there are 14 variants available, packing anything from surveillance gear to machine guns.
Make that 15, actually, as Milrem is about to showcase a new variant of the THeMIS, and the third of the Observe Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) group, this June, as part of the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP).
This THeMIS Observe is equipped with a camera called Z:Sparrowhawk and made by Hensoldt, a radar produced by Thales, and an acoustic shot detection system assembled by Rheinmetall. Optionally, a light remote weapons station can also be fitted on it.
The two other Observe variants of the UGV use an attached aerial drone and a drone detection system, respectively.
All THeMIS UGVs are tracked vehicles, meaning they can sneak almost anywhere, are powered by a hybrid diesel-electric drive, and can carry about 750 kg (1,650 pounds) of cargo. Although relatively new to the war table, the hardware is already used by the armies of 11 nations, seven of them NATO members.
