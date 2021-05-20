Ground Drone Shoot Bullets Like Crazy at Parked Vans During Live Fire Exercise

China Proves It Landed a Rover on Mars with Photos Taken in Utopia Planitia

All-out battle, shells flying, tracers zipping through the air, white vans exploding… This was the scene that took place back in April somewhere in Estonia, during a live-fire exercise conducted by the Estonian Defense Forces Artillery Battalion with the help of military ground drones. 25 photos



The scenario of the exercise was simple. An infantry company and artillery pieces were deployed in defense positions to block the advance of a motorized enemy battalion. This being a simulated battle and all, the enemy battalion was not actually advancing, and their motorized hardware was nothing more than stationary white



But that little fact does not take away how spectacular the whole thing looks (footage in the video attached below). Aside from the massive artillery pieces and machine guns firing live rounds, the Milrem robots played their part in an equally impressive manner.



Two UGVs were used for the task. The first was the



The second robot was the THeMIS Observe, equipped with a tethered



The exercise took place in April, but it is only this week that Milrem released footage from the scene.



The THeMIS is tracked vehicle powered by a hybrid diesel-electric drive and can carry 750 kg (1,650 pounds) of payload. It can be configured as a cargo hauler, mortar carrier, medevac or machine gun platform.



So far, this UGV is deployed in the armies of 11 countries, seven of them NATO members, including the U.S.



