The Volkswagen Atlas Prepares for a Second Facelift, 2024 Model Gets LED Light Bar

Closely related to the Volkswagen Teramont for the Chinese market, the Volkswagen Atlas entered series production at the Chattanooga assembly plant in Tennessee in 2017 for the 2018 model year. The mid-size crossover received a refresh at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show for the 2021 model year. The Atlas will get another facelift for 2024 at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, arguably the most extensive yet for the family-oriented crossover.

63 photos