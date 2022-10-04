The "Tire Extinguishers" Continue Their Fight Against SUVs in Scotland

The "Tire Extinguishers" (or "Tyre Extinguishers," if you're from the UK) are not stopping. Their goal is to make sure SUVs, and other types of generously sized vehicles will not be seen in major cities in the near future. To achieve it, the group has decided to deflate SUVs, pickup trucks, and crossover tires again in the northern part of the UK. Here's what happened.

12 photos