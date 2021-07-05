The Scout Bobber Sixty Gets Intense in Nascar-Inspired Limited-Edition Series

The entry-level Scout Bobber Sixty from Indian Motorcycle had an appealing look as it was, with its low seat, black paint job, and retro look. But now it gets striking, bright color schemes to spice it up in a new, limited-edition NEON series.
The NEON series was born out of a collaboration between Parisian dealer Indian Étoile and French custom workshop Tank Machine. The new Bobber Sixty will be available in three new colorful versions inspired by racing, particularly the American Nascar series. Why three? Because Tank Machine founder and designer Clement Molina couldn’t decide on a single color scheme of the three, as they all looked too good.
All three versions feature luminous, intense Fluro colors since the NEON name of the limited-edition series. Once the team settled with the base colors, it moved on to the accessories of the Scout Bobber Sixty: a Dirt Track style for the light nacelle, street handlebars with mirrors, and turn handlebar ends, and a Supertrapp Black Edition exhaust.
All three bikes feature the Tank Machine logo, a NEON upholstery designed with colored-matched stitching, large AVON tires, Tank Machine place holder, and more.
Molina explained that he didn’t want the NEON series to be just an ordinary build, with the idea being to start a new trend. The staggering attention to detail and the bright color schemes will surely turn some heads when cruising on the Bobber Sixty.
The two companies don’t offer any details on the pricing and availability of the new series, but interested riders are encouraged to contact Indian Étoile for more details.
The Scout Bobber Sixty was released in 2020 as a more entry-level, approachable version of the Scout Bobber. It’s a great bike for urban commutes and easy to ride with its low center of gravity and light weight.
The 2021 Scout Bobber Sixty starts at $9,000 and is available in several trim and color options.
