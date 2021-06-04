Indian Motorcycle Returns to Wheels & Waves Festival With Special Apparel Collab

For motorcycle enthusiasts, 2021 will be a memorable year. The Wheels & Waves event, which brings together engines and water in a music and style philosophy, will hold its tenth edition this summer. This year not only puts the event back on the calendar, but it also marks the 120th anniversary of Indian Motorcycle since its establishment in 1901.
To mark the double anniversary, Indian Motorcycle and Wheels & Waves have joined forced to create a unique lineup of limited-edition apparel and Hedon helmets. It's not the first time when the two collaborate – this year will actually be Indian's 6th year as the official sponsor of the festival.
This partnership only fits naturally in a space where biking, surfing, skating, and diverse forms of artistic expression meet. After a year delay due to the health crisis that put a stop to any event and activity, the event returns to Biarritz, France, from June 30th until July 4th.
The 10th edition of the festival will showcase all sorts of cool, custom, vintage, one-of-a-kind bikes and will hold test rides, skating and surfing competitions, as well as other expressions of music, art, and food.
The limited-edition celebration apparel lineup will only have 200 pieces of each design. Every item will be available with a choice of four designs for men and two for women. What stands the most out of the collection is the Hedon helmet. Only 50 of these were made, and they are a must-have for any motorcycle fan.
Jérôme Allé, the designer of the lineup, explains that the collection was inspired by "Wheels & Waves' history, the various artists who have joined us over the years, and the heritage of America's first motorcycle company."
Riders attending the 10th edition of Wheels & Waves will be the first ones to get their hands on these goodies when they go on sale during the event.
