The Scioto Coupe by Fields Auto Works Is a Good-Looking 1960s-Inspired Track Monster

Most track day enthusiasts would rather choose an affordable performance car that can be gradually modified to double as a track-capable vehicle instead of a brand-new race car that would involve a six-figure investment. But for those with deep pockets, Fields Auto Works has a new purpose-built track weapon with iconic endurance styling and engineered to handle more than 800 hp.
Columbus, Ohio-based Fields Auto Works was founded in 2017 by Rob Fields, and they are a team of race car experts who have previously worked on racing teams in Can-Am, IndyCar, and other series. Their focus is on designing and building sports and track-car chassis packages.
Engineering and building a street-legal, reliable track day car from scratch is not an easy feat, so they really need the combined expertise of the team members. Their first model, Cardinal, is already in production, with twenty examples already sold.
With the goal of making a quick, reliable, good-looking, and easy-to-repair track weapon in mind, they’ve come up with a new model – the Scioto Coupe – which is slated to make its official debut in May.
The new Scioto track-ready car features a modular design, which means it is easy to repair and service. It is built around a semi-monocoque chassis with an integrated roll cage and measures 180 inches (4.57 meters) in total. Taking inspiration from 1960s endurance race cars like the Ford GT-40, the Scioto comes with an ultralight low-drag fiberglass bodywork with gullwing doors, but with a long-tail rear end and flush oval headlights similar to those on the Panoz Esperante.
“Inspired by iconic endurance racers, the Scioto combines classic style with lightweight construction, formula car type pull-rod suspension, and a modern powertrain. The result is supercar performance and style at a fraction of the cost,” says the description of the car on the outfit’s website.
The car is ultra-light at just 1,900 lb (862 kg) at the curb and is equipped with double A-arm pull-rod-actuated suspension. It’s a mid-engine vehicle with a rear-wheel-drive setup and can be fitted with either a six-speed manual or sequential transaxle transmission.
The company sells its models as rolling chassis, so the engine is not included in the package. A 7.0-liter LS V8 delivering 505 hp coupled to a six-speed manual transaxle is recommended by Fields, but prospective customers have the freedom to choose from a slew of powerful V8, V10, and V12 mills, up to 800 hp (811 ps). This also implies that customers who want to register the car for the street should be able to do so under kit car laws.
Based on the customer’s specified driveline, the Scioto can offer a power-to-weight ratio from 5 lb per horsepower to as little as 2.5 lb per horsepower. It rides on a set of 18” wheels wrapped in competition-spec tires, and optional 19” wheels are also available.
The car’s two-seat cockpit boasts composite sports seats with molded inserts and six-point harnesses. It also features a race steering wheel connected to an adjustable steering column and pedal set, as well as a 6” motorsport display.
The all-new Fields Auto Works Scioto Coupe, with its sophisticated chassis, lightweight body, and high downforce design, promises to offer drivers exceptional handling and performance. The company is already taking orders for the track car, whose price starts at $115,000, not including the engine. Deliveries are slated to begin in 2024.
Engineering and building a street-legal, reliable track day car from scratch is not an easy feat, so they really need the combined expertise of the team members. Their first model, Cardinal, is already in production, with twenty examples already sold.
With the goal of making a quick, reliable, good-looking, and easy-to-repair track weapon in mind, they’ve come up with a new model – the Scioto Coupe – which is slated to make its official debut in May.
The new Scioto track-ready car features a modular design, which means it is easy to repair and service. It is built around a semi-monocoque chassis with an integrated roll cage and measures 180 inches (4.57 meters) in total. Taking inspiration from 1960s endurance race cars like the Ford GT-40, the Scioto comes with an ultralight low-drag fiberglass bodywork with gullwing doors, but with a long-tail rear end and flush oval headlights similar to those on the Panoz Esperante.
“Inspired by iconic endurance racers, the Scioto combines classic style with lightweight construction, formula car type pull-rod suspension, and a modern powertrain. The result is supercar performance and style at a fraction of the cost,” says the description of the car on the outfit’s website.
The car is ultra-light at just 1,900 lb (862 kg) at the curb and is equipped with double A-arm pull-rod-actuated suspension. It’s a mid-engine vehicle with a rear-wheel-drive setup and can be fitted with either a six-speed manual or sequential transaxle transmission.
The company sells its models as rolling chassis, so the engine is not included in the package. A 7.0-liter LS V8 delivering 505 hp coupled to a six-speed manual transaxle is recommended by Fields, but prospective customers have the freedom to choose from a slew of powerful V8, V10, and V12 mills, up to 800 hp (811 ps). This also implies that customers who want to register the car for the street should be able to do so under kit car laws.
Based on the customer’s specified driveline, the Scioto can offer a power-to-weight ratio from 5 lb per horsepower to as little as 2.5 lb per horsepower. It rides on a set of 18” wheels wrapped in competition-spec tires, and optional 19” wheels are also available.
The car’s two-seat cockpit boasts composite sports seats with molded inserts and six-point harnesses. It also features a race steering wheel connected to an adjustable steering column and pedal set, as well as a 6” motorsport display.
The all-new Fields Auto Works Scioto Coupe, with its sophisticated chassis, lightweight body, and high downforce design, promises to offer drivers exceptional handling and performance. The company is already taking orders for the track car, whose price starts at $115,000, not including the engine. Deliveries are slated to begin in 2024.