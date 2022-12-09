The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV Track-Only Supercar Targets Over 800 HP, Costs $1.7 Million

Few cars had as big of an impact on the world of endurance racing as the Ford GT40. The mid-engine thriller showed Ferrari who’s king of the hill with no fewer than four consecutive wins at Le Mans.
The 1967 edition of the world’s premier endurance race concluded with a dominant win for Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt in the GT40 Mk IV. Built around a reinforced J chassis and powered by the 7.0-liter V8 of the GT40 Mk II, this variant numbers a grand total of six examples. An idea longer than the Mk II, the Mk IV has been treated to a modern-day successor that also serves as the last hurrah of the second generation of the GT.
Similar to the original, it’s a fair bit longer than the GT on which it’s based. A track-only affair that costs $1.7 million before taxes and options, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is rocking Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve suspension technology and more than 800 force-fed horsepower.
The long-tailed racecar features a specially engineered twin-turbo EcoBoost engine connected to a race-spec transmission. The Ford Motor Company further uses the word unique to describe the six-cylinder lump hiding under the carbon-fiber body shell, but doesn’t mention the displacement. This is a first in the second-generation GT’s history, which leads us to believe that a stroker kit has been used.
Larry Holt, executive vice president at the Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations Group, declared that “a unique larger displacement engine” is employed. “Our brief was to create the most extreme final version of the Ford GT, and the Mk IV is the outcome.” Rather than Dearborn-based Kar Kraft, which used to make the GT40 Mk IV racecar on Ford’s behalf, the GT Mk IV is manufactured in Canada by the peeps at Multimatic.
Client selections will be confirmed in the first quarter of 2023, whereas deliveries of the 800-hp track toy will being in late spring 2023.
