The “Scary” Army Robot Dog Gets an Autonomous Tail to Help It Swim at 3.4 MPH

Affectionately described as a “robot pooch,” Vision 60 is officially a Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicle (or Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle) or ground drone. Already operating at USAF’s Tyndall Air Force Base, this robot dog has now also become the first amphibious Q-UGV on the market.
Boston Dynamics’ Spot may be famous for grabbing beer cans and other fun stuff, but the machine dog developed by Ghost Robotics was meant to be a trooper’s best friend – it can tackle challenging terrain, inspect dangerous areas, and even carry a weapon. Starting now, it will also be able to cross small bodies of water, making it the animal-inspired version of a military vehicle.
That’s possible due to a brand-new tail for the Vision 60 dog. It’s called Naut (Nautical Autonomous Unmanned Tail) and it was developed by Onyx Industries for Ghost Robotics. As Popular Science explains, this is basically an underwater propulsion system that helps Vision 60 “move with vectored thrust in a body of water.”
This autonomous “tail” can operate for approximately 35 minutes using a dedicated power source, and then continue to function using the robot dog’s internal power source. Don’t imagine the Vision 60 dog cutting through the waves like a professional swimmer – Naut can only propel the robot dog at about 3 knots (3.4 mph/5.4 kph). But that’s enough to enable the Q–UGV to make its way through streams and calm waters.
If watching a four-legged robot climb terrains or move around with agility isn’t impressive enough, seeing the Ghost Robotics’ dog swim is pretty mind-blowing. This skill will turn Vision 60 into an even better scout, making sure that an area is safe before the troops arrive. It could also make it a powerful patrol asset for coastal areas.
It sported a rifle (which freaked everyone out), it now boasts a tail, and there are still things to come for the Vision 60. The versatility of this robot dog hasn’t met its limits so far.
That’s possible due to a brand-new tail for the Vision 60 dog. It’s called Naut (Nautical Autonomous Unmanned Tail) and it was developed by Onyx Industries for Ghost Robotics. As Popular Science explains, this is basically an underwater propulsion system that helps Vision 60 “move with vectored thrust in a body of water.”
This autonomous “tail” can operate for approximately 35 minutes using a dedicated power source, and then continue to function using the robot dog’s internal power source. Don’t imagine the Vision 60 dog cutting through the waves like a professional swimmer – Naut can only propel the robot dog at about 3 knots (3.4 mph/5.4 kph). But that’s enough to enable the Q–UGV to make its way through streams and calm waters.
If watching a four-legged robot climb terrains or move around with agility isn’t impressive enough, seeing the Ghost Robotics’ dog swim is pretty mind-blowing. This skill will turn Vision 60 into an even better scout, making sure that an area is safe before the troops arrive. It could also make it a powerful patrol asset for coastal areas.
It sported a rifle (which freaked everyone out), it now boasts a tail, and there are still things to come for the Vision 60. The versatility of this robot dog hasn’t met its limits so far.
Check out our Vision 60 swimming! Thanks to the talented team at Onyx Industries for creating the Nautical Autonomous Unmanned Tail (NAUT) for us. #defensetechnology #robotics #ugv #teamwork pic.twitter.com/B1Ek4y7fq3— Ghost Robotics (@Ghost_Robotics) June 13, 2022