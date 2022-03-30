Boston Dynamics’ Robot Dog to Become the Most Unexpected Guard of an Ancient City

An image like this would be the perfect reflection of modern times and what’s to come – a futuristic robot dog wandering around one of the most ancient cities in the world, performing the tasks of both a guard and an inspector. The new and the old world will meet thanks to a popular yellow robot.
Spot, Boston Dynamics’ famous robot dog, is building an impressive career. After recently having joined the New York Firefighting Department, it’s now gearing up to become an inspector and guard working the night shift at the world-famous Pompeii ancient city, near Naples, in Italy. Daily Mail reports that Spot will become the first robot dog enlisted for such an important job.
The four-legged robot will use its advanced cameras and sensors to perform two types of missions. On one hand, it will help monitor the buildings, keep an eye out for illegal relic hunters, and provide live data to the human officials that are off-site. On the other hand, it will inspect the areas that are hard to reach and too dangerous for humans. This will also help gather information, one that will be used for planning future interventions in order to address structural issues.
Weighing 55 lb (25 kg) and sporting cutting-edge equipment, this robot dog has proved its abilities numerous times since it was first introduced in 2016. It can map out the surroundings, avoid obstacles, climb stairs, detect dangerous substances, and it’s equally efficient indoors or outdoors, during daytime or at night. These qualities make it an appropriate choice for inspecting the streets and tunnels of the ancient city of Pompeii.
Representatives of the Pompeii archaeological park told the Daily Mail that the robots will be tested in the underground tunnels that were made by illegal excavators.
The archaeological ruins of Pompeii, unfolding over 440,000 square meters (4,736,120 square feet), are what’s left of an ancient city that was covered by volcanic ash after an eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
