The Saturday LOL: BMW 540i With Exoskeleton and a Dodge Charger That Foresees Its Future

Some fine accessories are available from the aftermarket world for every car out there. However, not many of those into tuning jobs are willing to invest in something that can make their ride more head-turning for the right reasons. Some of them tend to go for mods that are straight-up ridiculous.
Our LOL category is filled with such project cars that spark instant laughs, and two more bizarre creations now join them. One is a BMW 5 Series that appears to be in the 540i configuration. Its owner decided that their business sedan needed an exoskeleton for whatever reason, so they gave it one.
Whether it was made of real steel or flex pipe is an excellent question that cannot be answered for now. What we can tell you, however, is that no vehicle deserves this treatment unless they were built for serious off-roading, featuring additional enhancements to improve its driving credentials on arduous tracks. No Bimmer is a true 4x4, and certainly not one that was designed to be a refined and comfortable daily like the 5er in question, which otherwise looks very good, save for those pipes. Could it be that the owner lost a bet? We want to believe that, as it would be the sanest reason behind this mod.
Unless they feature aluminum or perhaps carbon fiber bodies, vehicles tend to rust. Some are faced with this issue earlier than others, but in the end, you can bet that most will end up looking somewhat similar to the Dodge Charger pictured in the gallery above, next to that controversial BMW 5 Series. Only in this case, it's not natural rust but a wrap meant to make it look as if it was badly neglected. These tuning jobs are far more common than they should be, and in our humble opinion, a rusty wrap would look better on something else, like, say, a rat rod, and not a muscly four-door sedan that is about to bite the dust.
According to the Reddit post, because we found it in their infamous bad car mods thread, this Dodge Charger is a brand-new machine. Still, someone decided that it would look better with an abandoned and beaten-up twist. If anything, it might just be a good anti-theft mod, because no self-respectable carjacker would ever be caught dead in a rusty machine. And speaking of Reddit, that is also where we stumbled across the images of that dubious 5er, virtually rubbing shoulders with the pictured Charger in the same sub-category. Before moving on to the next subject, which of the two does it look more controversial to you, the Bimmer with a DIY exoskeleton or the (supposedly) new Dodge with a rusty wrap?
