The Porsche-Inspired Mjotim e-Scooter, for When When You’re Feeling Extra Fancy

We all need a dose of elegance in our otherwise-probably-pretty-ordinary, inelegant lives, and this retro e-scooter aims to deliver it. Only in concept form, for the time being.



It’s called Mjotim and it’s a concept from



Mjotim is a standing scooter of the electric variety. The designers don’t say anything about motor or battery capacity, so the focus is solely on the aesthetics of the thing. It makes sense then to get a certain feeling of “this is overdone for a standing e-scooter” when looking at it, what with the genuine leather accents and multiple gauges and buttons.



This is particularly evident in the way the upper part of the handlebars is designed. There’s a screen on top of the right handlebar showing the speed, and a brake lever on the left handlebar. Then, in the center of the steering column, there’s a tachometer showing the wheel’s rotation speed, and right underneath it, a power push button, a lights button and a lock button.



On the left side of the steering column is an accelerator that resembles a gear shifter which, to be honest, looks great but would probably be incredibly impractical to use while riding. Lower still is a secret storage compartment, which sounds like a great idea but is probably only big enough for a smartphone or maybe a wallet.



