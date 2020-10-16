4 This is WalkCar, Japan's Kei Segway You Can Fit in Your Backpack

Walkcar, Tiniest e-Scooter Ever, Now Available Worldwide

Weighing just 2.9 kg (6.4 pounds), which makes it ideal to carry in your bag or backpack when you’re not riding it, the Walkcar is available in two colors, Idea Blue and Ipsum Silver. Walkcar is named like this because it’s “a car in your bag:” a tiny electric scooter no bigger than an iPad that can carry you that first and last mile of your daily commute, with incorporated safety features and a certain degree of style. That is to say, if riding an iPad-sized e-scooter isn’tenough for you.Walkcar was first announced in 2015 and, much like today, it made huge waves. Here was the tiniest thing claiming it was able to carry an entire human being even up 10 percent inclines. Earlier this year, boasting the self-proclaimed world’s tiniest motor, Walkcar started deliveries in native Japan.Today, Walkcar is availabl e for worldwide shipping (story via Electrek ). Priced at $1,980, Walkcar sports enhanced safety features like auto-braking and auto-stop and even in-built suspension, but also regenerative braking and three riding modes. None of them is anything to write home about in terms of speed or range (max is 16 kph / 10 mph with a range of 5 km / 3.1 miles in Sport Mode, and minimum is 6 kph / 3.7 mph with a range of 7 km / 4.3 miles in Walking Assist Mode), but they’re more than enough to make your way to work, school or even indoors, if you’re too lazy to walk.Walkcar measures 13 inches (33 cm) and is made of carbon fiber over aluminum, decked in self-healing paint to prevent scratches from the low riding height. It’s powered by a tiny 68 Wh battery and a 260 W continuous motor, and is controlled by the rider’s movement, thanks to incorporated sensors.Weighing just 2.9 kg (6.4 pounds), which makes it ideal to carry in your bag or backpack when you’re not riding it, the Walkcar is available in two colors, Idea Blue and Ipsum Silver.

