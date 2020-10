e-Scooter That Turns Itself Off the Second You Mount a Pavement Comes to the UK

Right up to July this year, you could only ride an electric standing scooter on private property or risk a fine or points off your driver’s license. Against public backlash and with the goal of helping with first- and last-mile issues, the government approved limited legislation of e-scooters.As of this moment, you can ride one such two-wheeler in the UK on dedicated bike paths and on low-speed roads and, as before, on private land – at speeds no higher than 15.5 mph (25 kph). In order to keep the e-scooters in these areas, authorities are looking to U.S.-based Link for help, thanks to their electric scooter that turns itself off the second you go out of allowed zones The Telegraph reports.Current e-scooters use geofencing to turn themselves off too, but the response time is of about 30 seconds. Link’s are faster: one second after you mount a pavement, come off a road or cycle lane, or into a pedestrian area, they instantly turn off. They only need one second to deactivate and that second is used to offer the rider a warning of what’s about to happen.According to the publication, bringing the Link e-scooters to the UK is meant to curb antisocial behavior involving e-scooters, while keeping the rider’s safety in mind. For the time being, only ride-share e-scooters are legal for use in the aforementioned areas, since they represent a sure way for authorities to check and determine whether they’re in compliance with safety standards.Link will be renting the e-scooters through two schemes, one in London and one in Portsmouth, Southampton and the Isle of Wight.