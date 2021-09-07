The Polestar 2 Will Charge and Carry Your Special-Edition CAKE Makka e-Scooter

4 EV Enduro Bike Kalk OR is One Tasty Slice of Cake Motorcycles

In May 2020, EV maker Polestar and CAKE, the Swedish company making electric motorcycles and scooters, announced plans of working together . The partnership, they said, would serve to further drive the electric revolution by offering a complete transportation solution for the modern city dweller. 10 photos



Other carmakers have done this before, offering kickscooters as a last-mile solution for the daily commute. This is just like that, but with an extra touch of premium-ness, since both EVs are on the higher end of the market both in terms of pricing, materials and performance. The new bundle was announced at the ongoing



The Makka Polestar Edition is based on the recently released



The bundle includes a rear rack on the Polestar 2, on which you can transport and charge your Makka. It charges while you drive and, when you get to the outer limit of a car-free zone, you simply bring the e-scooter down and be on your way.



“Instead of wasting time in a car queue, struggling to find a parking spot or squashing up in a crowded subway train, we together with the team at Polestar want to make the future of mobility flexible, accessible and emission-free – while aiming to create cities for people, not for cars that pollute,” CAKE CEO and founder Stefan Ytterborn says in a statement.



